Saipem Brings Clean Tech And Training Programs To Central Asia (Exclusive)
"In the area today we have approximately 330 people and over 60% are local," Ferlenghi said. He noted that Saipem's approach to local development is deeply rooted in education and community empowerment. "As all over the world, our strategy is based on long-term investments in education development projects, empowerment of local communities to contribute to their economic development, and preserve cultural heritage".
In Azerbaijan, Saipem runs annual training sessions for students at local schools and universities. These programs are designed to enhance students' technical understanding and raise awareness about safety and healthcare. "These training sessions improve the understanding of safety and healthcare among school and university students," Ferlenghi added.
Beyond education, Saipem is looking to play a more active role in addressing the region's evolving energy landscape. "Saipem wants to be part of the challenge of the Central Asia region that has now entered a new phase to address the growing domestic energy demand, setting a path to a low-carbon economy," Ferlenghi said.
With a long history in the traditional energy sector, Saipem is adapting its expertise to meet new environmental expectations. "We meet the needs of the traditional energy sector by offering technologies that enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions," Ferlenghi noted.
He pointed to Saipem's distinctive portfolio of green technologies, which includes offshore wind capabilities and carbon capture solutions. "This is why Saipem can be the ideal partner for the increasing demand for green technologies in the region," he said. One example is Saipem's proprietary Bluenzyme solution, an enzymatic carbon capture technology designed to help reduce emissions efficiently and sustainably.
