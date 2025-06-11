Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi

Bitcoin holders can now trade, borrow, and execute complex DeFi strategies for just $0.01 per transaction, following Threshold Network's launch of tBTC on Starknet. This trust-minimized protocol transforms Bitcoin into functional DeFi capital while preserving full user custody.

tBTC is now available for direct minting on Starknet via the Threshold UI, allowing users to seamlessly bring native BTC onchain without custodians or intermediaries.

With Bitcoin's average transaction fee at $1.49 (7-day moving average, June 2025 ), it's no match for Starknet's ultra-low costs, where the same Bitcoin, via tBTC, can be traded, lent, or deployed in complex DeFi strategies for just $0.01 per transaction.

The Numbers: Why Bitcoin DeFi Struggles

Current Bitcoin mainnet reality (June 2025 data):



Average transaction fee: $1.49 (7-day moving average)

Recent peak during congestion: $91.89 (April 2024) Confirmation time: 10-60 minutes

Result : Complex DeFi operations become uneconomical: even at $1.49, a $100 trade costs 1.5% in fees.

tBTC on Starknet changes the economics:



Transaction fees: $0.01

Confirmation: Instant Throughput: 857 TPS (achieved in testing)

Result: Bitcoin becomes a working capital, operating at minimal cost.

What's Coming Next for tBTC x Starknet

With the launch of tBTC on Starknet, Threshold Network is building the foundation for a Bitcoin-Ethereum economy within a scalable, zero-knowledge environment. tBTC is integrating with Starknet's most prominent protocols to bring trust-minimized Bitcoin liquidity to trading, borrowing, and beyond.



Live on Launch: DEX Trading on Ekubo – Native Starknet DEXs enable deep, efficient trading of tBTC against select pairs. Users can deploy capital with minimal slippage and explore high-frequency strategies at a much lower cost. Coming Soon: tBTC Lending on Vesu – Soon, users can borrow against their tBTC positions without relinquishing custody, via Vesu. This integration mirrors the success of tBTC on Ethereum, where over 25% of the supply is locked in Aave.

What Can Users Do with tBTC on Starknet



Execute on Select Trading and Borrowing Strategies

Provide liquidity at minimal rebalancing costs

Use Bitcoin as collateral without selling

Manage positions freely on DEXs Trade tBTC or explore staking pairs

Enabling New Application Use Cases:



Streaming Payments: Enables Bitcoin-backed payments to be sent on a per-second basis.

Automated Strategies: Allows BTC to function within smart contract systems while minimizing gas overheads that could reduce returns. Bitcoin-Powered Gaming: Facilitates microtransactions through low-cost, instant Bitcoin-backed transfers, making them viable in gaming environments.

What's Coming Next

Upcoming integrations with perp DEXs and collateralized debt protocols will expand risk-managed leverage options and allow BTC to power more complex DeFi tools.Future integrations with automated vaults will simplify liquidity management for users and unlock more opportunities with BTC on DeFi.Collaborations with major liquidity providers and oracle networks will ensure accurate price feeds and optimal capital deployment.

Security Without Compromise

Unlike other wrapped Bitcoins that require corporate custody, tBTC uses threshold cryptography. Multiple independent nodes secure Bitcoin deposits, ensuring that no single entity controls funds. No KYC is required, and users maintain Bitcoin sovereignty while accessing DeFi.

Starknet's zero-knowledge proofs provide the scaling. STARK cryptography compresses thousands of transactions into one proof, achieving 857 TPS in testing while maintaining Ethereum's security guarantees.

How to Access tBTC on Starknet

Access tBTC on Starknet via 2 ways:



Direct Minting from BTC to tBTC (Starknet): Bridge tBTC from Ethereum L1 to Starknet:

With $547 million in TVL , 193 active protocols , and over 11,000 daily users , Starknet has rapidly emerged as a hub for scalable, composable DeFi.

Starknet users can now directly mint tBTC - a fully backed, 1:1 representation of native Bitcoin - through the Threshold UI, providing them with seamless access to Bitcoin's value without intermediaries and with full self-custody.

Additionally, users can bridge existing tBTC from Ethereum L1 to Starknet via the official StarkGate bridge, offering even more flexibility for Bitcoin holders to participate in Starknet DeFi.

Market Context

Despite a $2.1 trillion market cap, Bitcoin's presence in DeFi remains minimal, with just $6.3 billion (under 0.3%) locked in decentralized protocols, according to from June 2025. As transaction costs decline and access barriers are removed, the Bitcoin DeFi market has the potential to grow 10–15x, unlocking new utility beyond passive holding and into active, composable participation across DeFi.

tBTC has operated since 2020 as the leading trust-minimized Bitcoin protocol. Combined with Starknet's proven 857 TPS capacity, Bitcoin DeFi can finally scale.

About Threshold Network

powers tBTC, the leading decentralized, 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset for DeFi. Secured by a 51-of-100 threshold signer model, tBTC enables BTC to move across multiple chains-including Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and BOB-without requiring custodians or compromising security. With $450M+ in TVL and $3.6B in bridge volume since 2020, Threshold delivers the most robust trust-minimized Bitcoin infrastructure in DeFi.

About Starknet

is a permissionless, decentralized zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup that offers high scalability, low fees, and fast finality. Powered by STARK proofs and developed by StarkWare, Starknet is designed for long-term composability, security, and developer flexibility.

