Plexus Research & Design Wins Prestigious AIA Georgia Design Award

Atlanta, Georgia - June 11, 2025 - Plexus Research & Design is proud to announce that their Chickamauga Retreat project received an Honorable Mention in the Unbuilt Project category at the prestigious 2025 AIA Georgia Design & Honor Awards. This recognition highlights the firm's dedication to innovative and sustainable architecture.

The Chickamauga Retreat, located in the Smoky Mountains, is an off-grid haven designed for moments of reflection amidst natural beauty. The project stands out for its minimalist design, with a superstructure supported by only three columns, ensuring minimal disruption to the surrounding ecosystem. Incorporating solar power, an artesian well, and bio-kinetic wastewater systems, the retreat's design embodies self-sufficiency and environmental stewardship. This recognition reaffirms Plexus Research & Design's commitment to reimagining how architecture can harmonize with nature while serving its occupants.

Architectural Services at Plexus Research & Design

Plexus Research & Design provides an extensive range of architectural services, tailored to meet the unique needs of every client. Their offerings include:

Residential Architecture

Plexus Research & Design, an Atlanta residential architect, specializes in creating custom homes and retreats that seamlessly blend aesthetic ambition with the natural environment. Each residential project is designed to reflect the unique lifestyles and aspirations of its inhabitants, ensuring a personal and meaningful connection to space. As a residential architect in Atlanta , the firm integrates advanced 3D modeling, allowing clients to visualize and refine every detail, resulting in homes that are both innovative and deeply personal.

Commercial Architecture

In the realm of commercial architecture, Plexus Research & Design focuses on designing workplaces and commercial spaces that prioritize innovative layouts and functionality. These spaces are crafted to enhance productivity and foster collaboration, while also incorporating modern architectural elements to create dynamic and engaging environments. Each project is tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses, ensuring spaces that are as practical as they are inspiring.

Sustainable Design

Sustainability is at the core of Plexus Research & Design's design philosophy. Their projects emphasize eco-conscious practices, utilizing renewable energy and low-impact materials to minimize environmental impact. Energy-efficient systems are seamlessly integrated into designs, promoting long-term sustainability. Each project harmonizes with its surroundings, reflecting a commitment to creating spaces that are both beautiful and environmentally responsible.

Site-Specific Solutions

Plexus Research & Design excels in crafting bespoke designs that honor the landscapes and communities in which they are built. By emphasizing the cultural and historical context of each location, their designs adapt to and enhance the natural terrain and environment. This approach ensures that every project not only respects its setting but also contributes to a distinct sense of place, celebrating the unique characteristics of its surroundings.

Plexus Research & Design's approach combines technical excellence with creative vision, delivering projects that inspire and endure.

About the Company

Plexus Research & Design is an Atlanta-based architectural firm specializing in innovative and sustainable designs. Through a collaborative process, they create spaces that reflect their clients' needs and aspirations while respecting the natural and built environments. Their dedication to pushing architectural boundaries has earned them recognition throughout the industry.