Icustomlabel Rolls Out Major Discounts On Custom Labels And Stickers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Industry leader in personalized labeling launches new limited-time deals to empower entrepreneurs, small businesses, and DIY creators with affordable, high-quality branding solutions.
Oldsmar, Florida – iCustomLabel, a top-tier provider of premium custom labels and stickers, has announced a major promotional push, offering deep discounts across its full product range. From now through the summer season, customers can take advantage of price cuts, bundle offers, and exclusive deals designed to make premium custom labels more accessible than ever before.
This move comes as small businesses, crafters, event planners, and independent creators continue to seek cost-effective ways to elevate their packaging, branding, and product presentation. iCustomLabel's latest campaign delivers precisely that-high-quality, full-color, durable labels without the high price tag.
Up to 30% Off: Premium Custom Labels Without the Premium Price
Effective immediately, iCustomLabel is offering up to 30% off on its most popular custom label and sticker options, including:
.Product Labels: Perfect for packaging jars, water bottles, boxes, and retail containers.
.Event Stickers: Ideal for weddings, baby showers, birthday parties, and corporate events.
.Business Branding: Custom logo stickers, address labels, and promotional decals.
.Themed Stickers: Seasonal and holiday-themed collections for personal or promotional use.
The discount is available on both standard and waterproof labels in a wide variety of shapes and sizes-round, square, oval, die-cut, and more.
Why Now? Supporting the Creative and Small Biz Boom
"Now more than ever, small business owners and independent creators are driving the demand for unique branding and personalized packaging," said Nicholas, CEO of iCustomLabel. "Our mission has always been to support their creativity and hustle. These new discounts are about giving them the tools they need without cutting into their margins."
The surge in e-commerce, handmade goods, and boutique services has made product presentation a non-negotiable part of the customer experience. From candle makers and bakers to skincare brands and Etsy sellers, labels are no longer an afterthought-they're a business essential.
Customization Without Limits
iCustomLabel offers a fully online, user-friendly design tool that lets customers create labels that fit their exact vision. Upload a logo, type custom text, adjust colors, add graphics-no design skills needed. And for those who want expert help, iCustomLabel offers professional design support at no additional charge.
Every label is printed with high-resolution ink on premium material-resistant to smudges, fading, and peeling. Whether it's a small batch of 25 or a bulk order of 10,000, customers receive consistent, top-tier quality with fast turnaround.
Bundle Deals and Special Offers
In addition to direct discounts, iCustomLabel is introducing new bundle deals to add even more value:
.Buy 3, Get 1 Free: Mix and match any four label types.
.Free Shipping: On all U.S. orders over $50.
.Subscriber Perks: Email subscribers get early access to limited edition designs and flash sales.
These offers are part of the company's ongoing effort to reward loyal customers and make high-quality custom printing more affordable at scale.
Sustainable Labels for a Responsible Future
The company has also expanded its eco-friendly label options-made from recycled materials and printed with environmentally safe ink. This aligns with a growing demand among businesses and consumers for packaging that supports sustainable practices without sacrificing design or durability.
"Many of our customers are eco-conscious brands who need labels that reflect their values," said Greer. "We've made it a priority to offer green alternatives that don't compromise on quality or appearance."
Who Can Benefit?
iCustomLabel's discounts and deals are tailored for:
.Small Business Owners: Custom product labels to elevate branding.
.Event Planners: Personalized stickers for weddings, parties, and corporate events.
.Teachers & Schools: Name tags, reward stickers, and classroom labeling tools.
.DIY Crafters: Etsy sellers, hobbyists, and home-based businesses.
.Nonprofits & Fundraisers: Promotional stickers for outreach and engagement.
Whether you're launching a new product line, prepping for an event, or building a brand from the ground up, iCustomLabel offers both flexibility and affordability.
Customer Satisfaction, Guaranteed
With hundreds of five-star reviews and repeat customers across industries, iCustomLabel is known for its commitment to quality and customer service. Every order comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
How to Order
To take advantage of these new deals and discounts, visit . The site features a simple ordering process, live design previews, and real-time support chat.
Limited-Time Offer
These discounts are available for a limited time only and will roll out in phases throughout the summer. Early ordering is encouraged to lock in the best prices and ensure on-time delivery.
