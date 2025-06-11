Alliance For Women In Media Foundation Announces Juju Chang As Host For The 50Th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Martha Teichner to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Presenters Include Arielle Chambers, Boomer Esiason, Medha Gandhi, Erica Hill, and Vicky Nquyen

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) is proud to announce that Juju Chang, award- winning co-anchor of ABC News' "Nightline," will host the 50th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon in New York City. The event, which honors local and student media professionals whose work embodies the spirit of the Gracies, will be held on Wednesday, June 18, at Cipriani 42nd Street.

Juju Chang brings decades of journalistic excellence, thoughtful storytelling, and powerful advocacy to the Gracies stage. Known for her in-depth personal narratives and wide-ranging reporting, Chang has chronicled some of the most pressing issues of our time-from mass shootings and the opioid crisis to the rise in hate crimes targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Her work has earned numerous accolades, including multiple Gracie, Emmy, DuPont, Murrow, and Peabody awards.

"We are honored to have Juju Chang host this historic Gracie Awards Luncheon," said Becky Brooks, President, AWM Foundation. "Her commitment to elevating voices and sharing stories with empathy and clarity embodies the very mission of the Gracies. Juju's presence at this milestone event will be a powerful tribute to the next generation of women in media."

Born in Seoul, South Korea, and raised in Northern California, Chang graduated with honors from Stanford University. She joined ABC News shortly after college, going on to serve as a news anchor for "Good Morning America" and report extensively for "20/20." In addition to her journalistic work, Chang is the co-founder of the Korean American Community Foundation and a recipient of the Justice in Action Award from the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund. She is also a proud wife and mother of three sons.

The Gracie Awards, presented annually by AWMF, recognize outstanding individual achievement and programming created by, for, and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. The Luncheon in New York highlights the work of local and student talent and programming, complementing the national awards gala held previously in Beverly Hills.

As part of the program, the AWM Foundation will also present the Make Her Mark Scholarship, created in partnership with Hallmark Media, to Raha Amirfazli, a master's student in Film and TV Production at New York University. The scholarship, which supports women pursuing creative careers behind the camera, will be presented by Make Her Mark founder and Hallmark actor Ashley Williams during the Luncheon.

The Luncheon will feature a dynamic lineup of presenters, including Arielle Chambers (ESPN), Boomer Esiason (WFAN), Medha Gandhi (iHeartMedia), Erica Hill (CNN), and Vicky Nguyen (NBC News) -each bringing a unique voice and perspective from across the media landscape.

For more information about the Gracie Awards or to support the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, please visit .

Thank you to our sponsors: ABC News, Audacy, CBS News, Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Graham Media Group, Hallmark Media, Hofstra University, iHeartMedia, Katz Media Group, NCTA: The Internet & Television Association, and Townsquare.

The National Gracie Award honorees were recognized at the Gracies Gala, May 20, at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. A full list of winners may be found on the Alliance for Women in Media website . For more information about the 2025 Gracies Luncheon or to secure tickets, please visit HERE .

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Internet & Television Association and other organizations philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit and follow us on X (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia), Facebook , and LinkedIn .

