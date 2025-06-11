E.T. CLAUSS & CO. JOINS PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES, STRENGTHENING LEGAL PROFESSIONAL LIABILITY EXPERTISE NATIONWIDE

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot) is proud to announce its new partnership with E.T. Clauss & Co. (Clauss & Co.), a fourth-generation, family-owned business and personal insurance agency based in Buffalo, NY. This strategic partnership enhances Patriot's national capabilities in the specialized area of legal professional liability insurance.

Founded in 1919, Clauss & Co. has built a legacy of excellence and deep industry knowledge spanning a century of service. The agency's 2022 acquisition of Lawyers Insurance Group expanded its reach to over 20 states, and today, Clauss & Co. represents more than 800 law firms nationwide. With a focused expertise in legal professional liability, the firm has earned a reputation for delivering tailored solutions to law firms of all sizes.

Led by Agency Principals Dieter Clauss, Eric Clauss, and Ron Clauss, the agency has partnered with Patriot to further its growth and expand its impact.

"We chose to partner with Patriot because we strongly believe in the company's vision and its unique model of empowering its partner agencies with the tools and resources needed to drive continued growth," said Dieter Clauss, Vice President of Clauss & Co. "Patriot's collaborative partnership approach, extensive national footprint, and strong industry position made it a clear and strategic fit for our future goals."

As part of Patriot, Clauss & Co. will align closely with Promark Partners, another Patriot partner agency based in Buffalo. This integration creates a powerful synergy between two specialty-focused teams-merging Clauss & Co.'s legal professional liability expertise with Promark's established Architects & Engineers practice. Together, they will deliver even greater value and innovation to professional clients in highly specialized sectors.

"We're excited to welcome Clauss & Co. to the Patriot team," said Steve Carroll, Chief Acquisition Officer at Patriot. "Clauss has earned a trusted reputation in Buffalo for delivering specialized risk management solutions to their commercial clients. Their expertise, combined with Promark Partners' current offerings, will enable us to better meet our clients' needs. We're proud to support their continued growth and expand our presence in Western New York."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 24th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,100 employees operating in over 100 locations across 28 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected] .

