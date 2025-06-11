403
Senegal Secures Win Against England
(MENAFN) Senegal’s national football squad delivered a remarkable 3-1 triumph over England during an international friendly held on Tuesday in Nottingham.
This landmark result represents the Three Lions’ inaugural defeat by an African nation.
With this victory, the West African team extended their impressive unbeaten stretch to 22 consecutive international matches.
According to a news agency, the English team was “outpassed, outrun and outwitted” by an adversary described as “cleverer and more coherent,” highlighting Senegal’s superior gameplay and tactical cohesion throughout the contest.
England got off to a strong start when their captain, Harry Kane, scored in the seventh minute.
This marked his fourth goal in as many appearances under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, making Kane the first English player to score in each of a new manager’s first four matches.
Senegal responded effectively, with Ismaila Sarr leveling the score in the 40th minute.
The visitors then took the lead through Abib Diarra’s goal in the 62nd minute. Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly finalized the result with a third goal during injury time, cementing Senegal’s dominance and sealing a memorable victory.
