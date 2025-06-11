NEOG Investors Have Opportunity To Join Neogen Corporation Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Neogen Corporation ("Neogen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NEOG ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Neogen admitted on June 4, 2025, that while it still expected its Q4 2025 financial results would be "materially approximate [to] where [the Company] had put [its] guide," it "would expect EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens." This margin represents a considerable drop from the previous quarter's profit margin of 22%. The Company blamed this shortfall on "elevated inventory write-offs." Based on this news, shares of Neogen fell by 17.3% on the same day.

