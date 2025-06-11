Azuna Becomes The Official Pet Odor Eliminator Sponsor Of The American Kennel Club

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Forming a relationship with the American Kennel Club was a natural progression for Azuna. With a shared commitment to pet safety and wellness, the partnership reflects a common dedication to enhancing the lives of dogs and the people who love them. The AKC's long-standing reputation for promoting canine health and responsible ownership makes them an ideal partner for Azuna, whose cruelty-free, plant-based products are designed with pet safety at their core. Together, the two organizations bring added trust and credibility to the pet odor category.

"At Azuna, our passion for more natural, non-toxic solutions guides everything we do," said Amanda Cummings, Chief Brand Officer at Azuna. "That's why we partnered with the AKC to create our pet-focused line of odor eliminators and air fresheners. We believe pet owners should never have to choose between a safe home and a fresh one, so our products make it possible to have both."

The new line's signature scent includes cedarwood, a standout odor neutralizer that uses its natural compounds to bind with airborne odor molecules, breaking them down at the source. Combined with refreshing, powerful tea tree oil, a proprietary bioactive odor-absorbing molecule, and layered with warm wood and subtle spice, this scent creates a deodorizing trifecta that targets tough odors caused by pets. The scent will be available in multiple formats, including the Starter Kit, Luxe Glass Whole Home Kit, 24oz Refill Pouch, and 8oz and 2oz jars, offered in Duos, Trios, and a Whole Home Kit for full-home coverage.

"At the AKC, we're always looking for opportunities that support the health and well-being of dogs and the families who love them," said Gina M. DiNardo, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. "We pride ourselves in working with companies and products we believe in. Azuna's commitment to quality and care in the products they create reflects our own values, and we're pleased to partner with a brand that shares our dedication to doing what's best for dogs."

About American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About Azuna

Azuna is dedicated to naturally eliminating odors for cleaner, fresher, and healthier air. Made with 100% Australian tea tree oil, Azuna tackles and eliminates unwanted odors both at home and on the go without harsh chemicals. The brand recently was named in the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list as one of the top companies that are building the future. Azuna is proud to partner with organizations that value tradition and excellence. Azuna holds existing partnerships with professional sports teams like the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Buffalo Sabres, and Texas A&M Athletics.

