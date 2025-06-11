Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karmod Finalizes Rapid Container Office Setup at Akkuyu Nuclear Plant

2025-06-11 09:30:24
(MENAFN) Turkish prefab construction firm Karmod has finalized the setup of a containerized office building at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) site in Mersin, southern Türkiye’, the company announced Wednesday.

This new office space will serve the Russian AAEM Turbine company, responsible for steam turbine installation at the nuclear facility.

Karmod’s Container Sales Manager, Ozay Kemal Karakucuk, emphasized that the company has been delivering modular construction and office solutions on-site since the project’s inception.

“Our pre-manufactured building system offers significant advantages for additional structures at large project sites like Akkuyu,” Karakucuk stated.

“We can complete installations quietly and without disrupting the construction environment.”

Karakucuk pointed out that Karmod’s latest container models benefit from a bolt-together assembly process, replacing traditional welding, which accelerates installation times.

“We made the two-story, 84-square-meter container office ready for use in just three days, including the roof covering,” he said.

He further stressed the ergonomic design and enhanced safety features of Karmod’s container buildings.

“We have improved the safety of our structures with reinforced metal thickness and floor support,” he said. “Our special sealing application at metal sandwich panel joints provides top-level climate control.”

In addition to the structural elements, Karmod supplied all interior fixtures and equipment for the Akkuyu office, including desks, chairs, cabinets, and air conditioning units, Karakucuk added.

“The office building is now being used by a team of engineers from the AAEM Turbine company,” he remarked.

