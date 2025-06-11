Samba TV And Acxiom Announce Massive 40-Market Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acxiom Selects Samba TV's Semasio Platform to Power Identity, Contextual and Data-led Activation Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced its 40-market expansion with Acxiom®, the connected data and technology foundation for the world's leading brands and agencies. Building on years of collaboration, the companies will scale to over 40 markets to meet the growing need for data-led activation across international and emerging regions. This move integrates Samba TV's identity, contextual, and audience modeling tools for data-driven activation across all Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. agencies.

At the core of the expanded partnership is Samba's self-serve semantic audience platform, now offered as a fully integrated solution within Interact, Interpublic's AI-powered, end-to-end marketing platform grounded in Acxiom's connected Real Identity solutions, unites data, creative, media, CX, and commerce capabilities across the full customer journey.

“As demand for privacy-first targeting grows, our expanded partnership with Acxiom delivers a smarter, scalable path to data-driven activation for brands worldwide,” said Samba TV CCO Aden Zaman.“Acxiom's trust in our technology and their decision to scale our capabilities across 40 markets signals a new chapter in the way major holding companies approach data infrastructure that's grounded in contextual relevance, precision modeling, and identity interoperability at scale.”

The partnership enables Interpublic agencies to leverage Samba TV's Semasio platform to model high-value audience segments from its InfoBase dataset and enrich them with consumer behavior and TV data to create custom segments tailored to regional and brand-specific needs. The collaboration also supports seamless campaign activation and real-time optimization, fully embedded within the Interact platform experience.

“This expansion is a testament to the innovation we've built together and the shared vision we hold around the future of data-driven marketing,” said Acxiom EVP of Product Revenue & Partnerships Martin Wexler.“By deepening our relationship with Samba TV and its Semasio platform, we're equipping Interpublic's agencies with the most advanced audience intelligence and identity available in the market, allowing brands to deliver more meaningful experiences for their clients around the world.”

Samba TV, with more than 1,000 customers in 50 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, maintains over 1 billion stable user profiles globally and analyzes over 2.5 billion web pages each month, enabling advertisers to optimize campaigns in both ID-based and ID-less environments.

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey.

Semasio, a Samba TV company, delivers performance-driven advertising solutions built for a privacy-first world, combining data, semantic technology, AI, and real-time programmatic targeting. Trusted by global brands, agencies, and data partners in over 50 countries, Semasio enables marketers to reach consumers with precision and scale across languages and markets.

Discover more at Samba.com .

About Acxiom

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world's leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and technology foundation of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico. Connect with Acxiom on LinkedIn and discover more at .

