CBAK Energy Engages FAW, One Of China's Largest EV Makers, In Strategic Talks On New EV Battery Model 46950

DALIAN, China, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries and a provider of comprehensive electric energy solutions in China, today announced that members of its Research & Development and Sales teams recently visited China First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co., Ltd. at the company's headquarters in Changchun, Jilin Province.

The delegation was led by Mr. Suijun Shang, Principal of the Academy of Research & Development at CBAK Energy, and included senior managers from the Sales Department. They were received by the Principal of FAW's own Academy of Research & Development. During the meeting, both parties exchanged insights on potential collaboration opportunities, including the prospective supply of CBAK Energy's upcoming Model 46950 cell, which shares key design characteristics with the widely recognized Model 46800.

CBAK Energy's Series 46 production line includes two variants of the Model 46950, utilizing either NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) chemistry or a hybrid of LMFP (Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate) and NCM. Specifically engineered for electric vehicle (EV) applications, these advanced cells deliver an energy density approximately 65.64% and 22.70% higher, respectively, than the Company's current flagship cell, the Model 32140. Moreover, both versions of the Model 46950 support 4C fast charging, doubling the 2C charging capability of the Model 32140.

These innovative products are currently undergoing laboratory testing and are expected to be officially launched next year. With the introduction of the Model 46950, CBAK Energy is positioning itself to re-enter the EV battery market.

Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, stated:“We are pleased to have engaged in meaningful discussions with FAW, one of China's leading EV manufacturers. Reestablishing connections with former partners, especially with the forthcoming Model 46950, signals our strategic intention to return to the EV market. We anticipate that this type of industry dialogue will become increasingly frequent as we move closer to announcing the mass production of the Model 46950.”

