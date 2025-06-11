Meera Gandhi Hosts“UPLIFTNY 2025” To Celebrate International Yoga Day On June 21, In Central Park, New York.

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Giving Back Foundation is a nonprofit organization promoting mental health, spiritual well-being, and community connection. Founded by Meera Gandhi, the foundation works globally to foster compassion, healing, and positive social change.







New York - June 11, 2025 - The day will feature an uplifting combination of Yoga, Meditation, Live Music, and Spiritual Discussions, uniting New Yorkers from all backgrounds in a collective celebration of mental peace and well-being. A light lunch will be provided, free of cost, to all registered guests.

In Central Park, New York, join over 5,000 participants for UPLIFTNY25, an inspiring day of yoga, meditation, healing, and joyful music. This free event, presented by The Giving Back Foundation in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Sports, Wellness, and Recreation, promises to be a transformative experience dedicated to promoting mental wellness and community connection.

This year's International Yoga Day, aligned with the Summer Solstice, is a powerful reminder of the need to nurture mental wellness and spiritual balance in an ever-changing world.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2025, Meera Gandhi, philanthropist and Founder of the Giving Back Foundation, will host UPLIFTNY25, a transformative, day-long celebration of wellness and community, on Saturday, June 21st, 2025, at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Featured performers and guides include: Bhushan Deodhar, Darryl Gaines, Daybreaker, Inga Benson, Madame Gandhi, Miriam Belov, and“Happy Life Yoga” speaker and founder and emmy-nominated filmmaker and actor Tirlok Malik. With a diverse blend of talent and insight, UPLIFTNY25 promises to be an energizing and significant experience, offering practical tools for healing and self-awareness. The event theme is“How to Uplift Ourselves in a Challenging World?” Participants will explore this question through collective practices and interactive sessions.

The event is supported by wellness advocates, cultural voices, and New York-based community partners, building a bridge between ancient wisdom and modern life.“We are honored to bring this incredible event to the heart of New York City,” says Meera Gandhi, Founder of The Giving Back Foundation.“UPLIFTNY25 is more than just an event, it's a movement. We're coming together to uplift each other's mental health and spiritual well-being, celebrating the power of community and the beauty of connection.”

Event Details areas follows:

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025, Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Check-in starts at 9:30 AM)

Location: Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, NYC

Admission: FREE – Advance registration is required.

Lunch: Light, vegetarian lunch served complimentary.

Reserve your spot today at: