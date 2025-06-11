Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Dishes Out For New Automated Meteorological Station

2025-06-11 09:06:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. New automatic meteorological stations will be installed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan has completed the necessary preparations for this project.

The service has delegated the project execution to Lab Test Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) and formalized the engagement through a contractual agreement.

In accordance with the contractual agreement, the entity received a remuneration of 985,000 manat, equivalent to $579,000.

The procurement and deployment of the automated meteorological stations are anticipated to reach completion by the conclusion of this fiscal year.

Lab Test CJSC passed the state registration in 2020. The company has an authorized capital of 2,000 manat ($1,175), and its legal representative is Anar Sadikhov.

