Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Saudi King Over Prince Faisal Bin Turki Passing


2025-06-11 08:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of condolences to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz on the demise of Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al-Saud. (end)
ahm


MENAFN11062025000071011013ID1109660677

