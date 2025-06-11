403
Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Saudi King Over Prince Faisal Bin Turki Passing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of condolences to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz on the demise of Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al-Saud. (end)
