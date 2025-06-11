AAM Secures New Business To Support Scout Motors' Iconic SUV And Truck Launch

DETROIT, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL ) announced it has secured an agreement with Scout Motors to supply front electric drive units (EDUs) and rear e-Beam axles for the much-anticipated launch of the all-new electric Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck.

Both the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pickup truck will be built on a body-on-frame chassis and configurable with 100 percent battery electric or gasoline fueled range-extended energy systems to give customers the confidence they need to electrify on their terms.

"We are honored to support the rebirth of the iconic Scout brand and play a significant role in these important vehicle launches with AAM's award-winning electric drive technology," said AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David C. Dauch. "Additionally, Scout and AAM share a commitment to American design, engineering and innovation with both companies having a strong presence in the U.S."

Scout Motors is accepting customer order reservations now, with initial production of the Traveler and Terra vehicles targeted to begin in 2027.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit, MI, with over 75 facilities in 16 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit .

About Scout Motors

The Scout, originally produced by International Harvesters from 1961-80, was the world's first utility vehicle capable of both off-road adventure and family duty. It was the 8-day-a-week truck. Scout is now an American icon whose heritage is kept alive by a dedicated community of doers who continue to push their vehicles on the farm, in the wilderness, and on family outings. Scout Motors was formed to craft the next era of trucks and rugged SUVs rooted in the same tradition that made the original Scout an American icon. Scout Motors is revitalizing a legend and returning to American shores. To learn more, visit .

For more information, contact:

Christopher M. Son

Vice President, Marketing & Communications, AAM

(313) 758-4814

[email protected]

Or visit the AAM website at .

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED