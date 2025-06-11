403
California governor refuses ‘federal takeover’
(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to send 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, calling it a “purposefully inflammatory” move that risks escalating tensions. The White House justified the deployment after days of protests and attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during immigration enforcement operations in Southern California. Trump accused California officials of failing to manage the unrest, prompting federal intervention to restore order.
Newsom urged protesters to “speak out peacefully” and warned against violence in a post on X. He accused the federal government of seizing control of the California National Guard not due to a lack of law enforcement but to create a spectacle, urging residents not to provide one.
The protests intensified in Paramount, where crowds gathered near a Home Depot. Although ICE confirmed no raid occurred there, Border Patrol agents and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies used tear gas and less-lethal rounds after being confronted by aggressive crowds. Similar clashes happened during three ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, leading to 44 arrests.
Newsom deployed California Highway Patrol officers to maintain safety on local highways but emphasized that assisting with federal immigration enforcement was not their role. He accused the federal government of provoking chaos to justify further escalation, calling it behavior unfit for a civilized nation.
Federal officials criticized the Los Angeles Police Department for a delayed response to a disturbance at a federal building. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned the violent attacks on law enforcement.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said his deputies supported federal agents after they came under attack by a crowd of 350 to 400 people in Paramount, some of whom threw objects at officers.
The Department of Homeland Security reported 118 arrests from recent ICE operations in Los Angeles, including gang members with prior convictions. The agency also noted a sharp increase in assaults on officers and revealed that agents’ family members had been targeted online through doxxing.
