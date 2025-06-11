403
Popular weight loss drug causes abrupt blindness
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has warned that popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs containing semaglutide — including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus — may rarely cause sudden vision loss due to a serious eye condition.
Following an in-depth safety review, the EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) concluded that non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of semaglutide. NAION is a leading cause of optic nerve damage after glaucoma and can result in abrupt and irreversible blindness.
The EMA review, launched in January 2025, examined clinical trials, post-market surveillance, and published research. The findings indicated that patients with type 2 diabetes using semaglutide face nearly double the risk of developing NAION compared to those not taking the medication. The “very rare” classification means the condition could affect up to 1 in 10,000 users.
Patients experiencing sudden or rapidly deteriorating vision while on semaglutide are urged to seek immediate medical care. If diagnosed with NAION, they should stop using the drug.
Semaglutide, developed by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that helps regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite, making it effective for managing diabetes and obesity.
While a recent study also linked these drugs to a heightened risk of kidney cancer, they are believed to reduce the likelihood of developing several other types of cancer. Previous EMA investigations into potential links with suicidal thoughts found no conclusive evidence.
The PRAC’s recommendations will now go to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for further assessment, with a final ruling expected from the European Commission. Novo Nordisk has pledged to cooperate with regulators and update its product labeling to reflect the new safety information.
