Nebius And Saturn Cloud Launch First-In-Class AI Mlops Cloud With Support For NVIDIA AI Enterprise

Collaboration gives AI engineers enterprise-grade AI/ML infrastructure-in-a-box with on-demand access to NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and an enterprise-ready MLOps platform

Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Leading AI infrastructure provider Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is partnering with Saturn Cloud, the MLOps platform for AI/ML engineers, to deliver a turnkey AI/ML infrastructure solution built on NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and with support for the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack.

The solution brings together the power and flexibility of Nebius's AI cloud with Saturn Cloud's engineer-loved MLOps platform. It enables anyone to sign up instantly to use Jupyter notebooks or other IDEs, run jobs and deployments, and manage cloud resources on NVIDIA Hopper GPUs via Nebius's infrastructure. The service is available at significantly lower cost than traditional cloud service providers, providing a compelling solution for all types of use cases.

Companies can deploy an enterprise-grade application of Saturn Cloud in a Nebius virtual private cloud environment, compliant with enterprise IT security standards, as well as access to powerful, cost-efficient GPUs. This is complete with enterprise-grade SLAs, single sign-on (SSO), and other IT security integrations that can be found on the respective company documentation pages.

Additionally, individuals and teams can join 100,000+ users of Saturn Cloud's hosted tiers, which leverage Nebius hardware to enable instantaneous sign up and deployment of cloud resources. By just providing a credit card, users can benefit from the competitive pricing of Nebius's AI cloud with the full suite of Saturn Cloud's MLOps tool chain.

In addition to competitive pricing and fully integrated MLOps, the solution offers access to Nebius's AI Cloud accelerated by NVIDIA. Teams can harness the computational power driving today's most sophisticated AI systems without making long-term investments in accelerated computing systems. Capacity reservations are also possible and deliver additional cost-savings.

"The combination of Nebius's full-stack AI infrastructure and Saturn Cloud's MLOps platform opens up access to enterprise-grade AI capabilities for organizations of all sizes," said Danila Shtan, CTO of Nebius. "Nebius offers Saturn Cloud customers flexible access to highly performant, built-for-AI cloud at high levels of reliability and cost efficiency."

"Together, Nebius and Saturn Cloud enable organizations to become AI-driven," said M. Sebastian Metti, CEO of Saturn Cloud. "Previously limited by GPU economics or DevOps, our customers can build and run scalable, GPU-accelerated AI workloads without significant financial or engineering investment."

Beyond cost-effective access to powerful compute, the offering enhances Saturn Cloud's MLOps platform with support for NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM microservices , NVIDIA NeMo , NVIDIA RAPIDS , and much more, all running on Nebius's high-performance infrastructure.

The joint solution is now generally available to customers globally. AI developers can access these capabilities immediately by signing up for Saturn Cloud Pro and start developing on NVIDIA Hopper GPUs in minutes. Enterprise deployments are also available for teams who would like to use Saturn Cloud within their Nebius accounts.

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack cloud infrastructure to serve the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, Nebius has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel. The team includes around 400 highly skilled hardware and software engineers, as well as an in-house AI R&D team.

Nebius's AI cloud platform delivers a true hyperscale cloud experience for AI innovators. With fully featured cloud software and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run models and apps in one place.

About Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud is the world's only MLOps platform with a multi-cloud offering of GPUs on-demand. AI/ML and data science teams can now simplify the development, deployment, and management of machine learning models at scale – all at an affordable price, with no commitment required.