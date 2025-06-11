NVIDIA Builds World's First Industrial AI Cloud To Advance European Manufacturing



NVIDIA to Build NVIDIA DGX B200- and NVIDIA RTX PRO Server-Powered AI Cloud in Germany to Accelerate Industrial Manufacturing Applications

Industrial Software Leaders Ansys, Cadence and Siemens Announce Acceleration With NVIDIA CUDA-X and AI Libraries From Design to Shop Floor Operation, BMW Group, Maserati, Schaeffler and Volvo Cars Tap NVIDIA to Speed Computing



PARIS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA GTC Paris at VivaTech -- NVIDIA today announced it is building the world's first industrial AI cloud for European manufacturers. This Germany-based AI factory will feature 10,000 GPUs, including through NVIDIA DGXTM B200 systems and NVIDIA RTX PROTM Servers , and enable Europe's industrial leaders to accelerate every manufacturing application, from design, engineering and simulation to factory digital twins and robotics.

In addition, NVIDIA announced that European manufacturers including BMW Group, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Schaeffler are transforming their end-to-end product lifecycles - from simulated product design and factory planning to AI-driven operations and logistics - by running NVIDIA-accelerated applications from software leaders such as Ansys, Cadence and Siemens.

“In the era of AI, every manufacturer needs two factories: one for making things, and one for creating the intelligence that powers them,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“By building Europe's first industrial AI infrastructure, we're enabling the region's leading industrial companies to advance simulation-first, AI-driven manufacturing.”

Building Europe's First Industrial AI Cloud for Manufacturers

NVIDIA is helping build an AI factory in Germany that will support industrial AI workloads for European manufacturers. The industrial AI factory will feature 10,000 GPUs, including through NVIDIA DGX B200 systems and NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers, and run NVIDIA CUDA-X TM libraries, NVIDIA RTXTM and NVIDIA Omniverse TM-accelerated workloads from leading software providers such as Siemens, Ansys, Cadence and Rescale.

The AI factory will be built following the framework highlighted in the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory design and operations. As part of this blueprint, Cadence's Reality Digital Twin Platform will be used to simulate and optimize the entire AI factory in a physically accurate virtual environment, enabling the engineering teams to build a smarter, more reliable facility.

This investment will serve as a launchpad to accelerate AI development and adoption for European manufacturers in anticipation of AI gigafactories.

Industrial Software Leaders Accelerate Products With NVIDIA Technologies

Also announced at GTC Paris, leading independent software vendors such as Ansys, Cadence and Siemens are accelerating their product portfolios using NVIDIA AI-physics technologies, NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, NVIDIA Grace Blackwell systems and the NVIDIA Omniverse platform.

Siemens and NVIDIA announced an expansion of their partnership to accelerate the next era of industrial AI and digitalization and enable the factory of the future. The combination of Siemens' software and industrial automation leadership with NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI and accelerated computing is empowering organizations across sectors to optimize performance, boost productivity and meet sustainability goals through digitalization. Maserati is tapping into Siemens solutions powered by Omniverse application programming interfaces to interactively visualize airflow over car bodies and improve its manufacturing process.

Ansys announced it is integrating Omniverse into Ansys Fluent, a high-fidelity fluid simulation software, and into Ansys AVxcelerate Sensors to improve scene building and visualization for autonomous vehicle simulations. Volvo Cars ran Ansys Fluent on NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs , accelerating fluid simulations by 2.5x for its EX90 electric vehicle. Using just eight NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, Ansys accelerated solver speed by 2.5x compared with running the same simulation on 2,016 CPU cores and cost-equivalent hardware. Leonardo is also using Ansys Fluent on NVIDIA GPUs to accelerate designs and simulations on a range of its civil helicopters and the tiltrotors.

Cadence recently announced that it is transforming AI-accelerated simulation for multiple markets, including industrial AI, with its new Cadence Millennium M2000 Supercomputer. Millennium is combined with industry-leading design software from Cadence and NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries with the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, including NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 systems, to accelerate silicon, system and drug design. Toulouse, France-based Ascendance is using Cadence Fidelity computational fluid dynamics software and NVIDIA GPUs to design the future of aviation, achieving a 20x reduction in simulation runtimes.

European Leaders Reinvent Manufacturing From End to End

Schaeffler is using AI factories and adopting NVIDIA's physical AI stack for digital factory planning, training humanlike robotic skills and scaling AI-powered automation across its 100+ manufacturing plants. By tapping into the Omniverse ecosystem using applications from Siemens, Schaeffler is creating digital twins of its facilities to enable efficient, resilient and safe production across the entire value chain.

Schaeffler also works with partners such as Microsoft Azure Industrial Cloud and Wandelbots, using the latter's NOVA platform, which supports optimized simulation, integration and maintenance of robotic solutions, to integrate the Mega NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint . Initial use cases are already progressing toward series maturity, with a goal to accelerate deployment by reducing integration costs.

BMW Group is building digital twins of its production facilities, including through the use of NVIDIA Omniverse libraries . These plant-scale digital twins let BMW global production planning teams collaborate in real time, optimize the layout and design of complex manufacturing systems, and develop autonomous robot and vision AI applications prior to real-world deployment.

BMW and Siemens are also accelerating the simulation of vehicle aerodynamics while reducing energy consumption and costs. Tests on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and CUDA-X-accelerated Simcenter Star-CCM+ software have shown a speedup of 30x for transient aerodynamics simulations of entire vehicle geometries.

Mercedes-Benz is using Omniverse to design and optimize factory assembly lines virtually, reducing downtime and improving efficiency across its factories worldwide.

Watch the NVIDIA GTC Paris keynote from Huang at VivaTech and explore GTC Paris sessions .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Quentin Nolibois

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

+1 415-741-8356

...

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: by building first industrial AI infrastructure, NVIDIA enabling the region's leading industrial companies to advance simulation-first, AI-driven manufacturing; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA's products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, CUDA-X, DGX, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX and NVIDIA RTX PRO are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at