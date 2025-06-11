Baseball Legend Tony La Russa Partners With The Penfed Foundation For Military Heroes To Celebrate St. Louis Cardinals' Historic Championships

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The presentation will feature highlight videos from 2000 to 2011, with former players describing key game moments and up close and personal behind the scenes experiences. It is certain to be filled with magical moments! October appearances in the '60s and '80s will also be recognized.

Players committed to attending include Rick Ankiel, Will Clark, David Eckstein, Jim Edmonds, David Freese, Al Hrabosky, Jason Isringhausen, Mike Matheny, Matt Morris, Reggie Sanders and Woody Williams . Sports broadcaster Joe Buck will also be in attendance and other players will be announced.

The evening will also include special tributes to:



Darryl Kile, who tied for first for the best teammate ever, and the legendary Jack Buck. Losing them in 2002 inspired the team into October.

Walt Jocketty, the architect of the culture and talent that began the winning era. Tom Satterly, a multi decorated Delta Force Sgt. Major who for 20 plus years fought for our country, and now with his wife Jen, cares for returning warriors and their families.

The audience will have fun with comedian Tom Cotter , runner-up in America's Got Talent Year 7. Ironically, he lost to Olathe Dogs.

The program supports the missions of these nonprofit organizations:



La Russa Rescue Champions and its Partnership with The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes empowering veterans as they transition from service to success in their civilian lives, including connecting them to life-changing service dogs.

All Secure Foundation healing special operators and families from traumas of war.

Cardinals Care improving the lives of kids. Center for Animal Rescue & Enrichment; Five Acres Animal Shelter; Home 2 Home Canine Orphanage; Open Door Animal Sanctuary; and St Louis Pet Rescue – local no kill rescue groups.

The goal is to present a historic night to remember for our fans and members of the Cardinals while also contributing to special causes. Tickets are available at four levels and priced so that as many interested fans as possible can attend. Fortunately, the Stifel Theatre has great seats throughout the building.



Level I - Central Div. Champs - $40

Level II - Div, Series Champs - $65

Level III - League Champs Series - $150 includes a post-event Q&A with TLR Level IV - World Series Champs - $250 includes a pre event Q&A with TLR and a post-event reception with the players and Tom and Jen Satterly.

All the show participants and volunteer supporters are donating their efforts. To help defray expenses several sponsorships have been created. Each sponsorship provides an appropriate number of Level IV World Series Champs tickets!

The event sponsor is ApexNetwork Physical Therapy. There are currently several sponsorships available at the $5,000 level including show's first half, show's second half, military segment and veterans and first responder guests. Additionally, a post-event reception sponsorship is available for $4,000 and two pre and post-show Q&As at $2,500 each. There is also a unique travel sponsorship that covers the total air fares for participants at $1,000 per responder travel team members will each receive two Level IV World Series Champs tickets.

"We hope you, family and friends will join us and bring your legendary enthusiastic support!" said LaRussa.

Tickets are available through ticketmaster. Also, directly at the Stifel Theatre Box Office. Open at 12:00 on days the theatre hosts an event! For further information, leave a message at 925-395-1505.

About PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation