Legtaifiya Park To Be Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality announced today, June 11, 2025, that Legtaifiya Park will be closed from July 1-31, 2025, for maintenance and renovation purposes.
The closure will be done in order to launch a restructuring effort to boost quality of the park and maintain its facilities, including the children's play area.
The Ministry added that it appreciates park goers' understanding and promises a safer and more fun environment for all.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment