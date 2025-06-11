Legtaifiya Park To Be Temporarily Closed For Maintenance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality announced today, June 11, 2025, that Legtaifiya Park will be closed from July 1-31, 2025, for maintenance and renovation purposes.

The closure will be done in order to launch a restructuring effort to boost quality of the park and maintain its facilities, including the children's play area.

The Ministry added that it appreciates park goers' understanding and promises a safer and more fun environment for all.