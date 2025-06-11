403
U.S. Secretary of State, Emirati Foreign Minister Hold High-Level Discussions
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio received United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Washington, D.C., initiating high-level discussions.
"We discussed economic opportunities, regional security, and humanitarian efforts to mark the growing partnership between the United States and the UAE," Rubio shared in a post on X.
According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, their conversation included reflections on President Donald Trump’s recent "historic" visit to the Gulf nation and emphasized the critical role the US-UAE strategic partnership plays in fostering both security and economic growth.
Rubio expressed gratitude to al-Nahyan "for the UAE’s provision of humanitarian assistance and highlighted the imperative of ensuring that Hamas can never rule Gaza or threaten Israel again," Bruce noted.
The officials further deliberated on pressing regional matters such as the situations in Syria and Sudan, she added.
