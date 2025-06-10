Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Met With H.E. Agostini Palese, Ambassador Of Italy To Ethiopia


The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, met with H.E. Agostini Palese, Ambassador of Italy to Ethiopia. They discussed the upcoming Italy-Africa Summit and deepening regional cooperation.

The Chairperson thanked Italy for hosting the Summit&for its investments&development initiatives under the Mattei Plan, as well as its continued support to AU-led peacekeeping&mediation efforts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

