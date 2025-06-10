Canadian Critical Minerals Generates Record Revenues Of USD$358,000 From Bull River Mine In May 2025
During May 2025, the Company trucked high-grade mineralized copper, gold and silver material to New Afton that had been previously sorted and stockpiled at the mine during March and April while road restrictions were in place. In addition, the Company trucked new mineralized material that was processed through the ore sorter in May 2025.
Ian Berzins, President and CEO of CCMI commented, "The sale of mineralized material to New Afton allows the Company to offset care and maintenance costs associated with maintaining the BRM in a dewatered condition and in parallel provides the Company with the requisite funding to complete the permit process to restart the BRM while minimizing dilution to our shareholders."
About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 10% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.
