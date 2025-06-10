Canadian Critical Minerals Generates Record Revenues Of USD$358,000 From Bull River Mine In May 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.or theis pleased to report record revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of May 2025, the Company trucked 1,437 dry metric tonnes ("") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$358,000 for the May 2025 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.06% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au and 22.9 g/t Ag.

During May 2025, the Company trucked high-grade mineralized copper, gold and silver material to New Afton that had been previously sorted and stockpiled at the mine during March and April while road restrictions were in place. In addition, the Company trucked new mineralized material that was processed through the ore sorter in May 2025.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO of CCMI commented, "The sale of mineralized material to New Afton allows the Company to offset care and maintenance costs associated with maintaining the BRM in a dewatered condition and in parallel provides the Company with the requisite funding to complete the permit process to restart the BRM while minimizing dilution to our shareholders."

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 10% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.