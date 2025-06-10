403
King Attends JAF Ceremony Marking Accession To The Throne Day, Great Arab Revolt Anniversary, Army Day
Jordan News Agency
Amman, June 10 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), attended on Tuesday a ceremony held by the JAF at the Martyrs' Memorial to mark the occasions of Accession to the Throne Day, the anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt, and Army Day.
His Majesty laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and recited verses from the Holy Quran.
The King, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti, signed the guestbook and watched a short video showcasing the modernisation and development of the JAF and its humanitarian, medical and relief efforts in recent times.
His Majesty bestowed medals on distinguished military and security personnel, in recognition of their efforts and dedication to service.
Their Royal Highnesses Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Public Security Department Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah attended the ceremony.
