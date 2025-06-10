Banking Innovator Mark Troncale Takes The Helm As A Founding Partner At Quantum Unity

MENAFN - GetNews) As electric vehicles take the road, Quantum Unity aims to build a reliable and efficient EV charging network like no other

JUNE 10, 2025 - Banking innovator Mark Troncale has announced the launch of Quantum Unity. He is the co-founder of this revolutionary firm, which aims to build the most reliable AI-driven, efficient charging network powered by solar microgrids.





Troncale holds a J.D. in Law and is an esteemed business pioneer. His past roles include serving as vice president at California Republic Bank, and he was the founder and president of Nano Banc, where his team of six achieved $1.3 billion in deposits from commercial clients in one year. He is the creator of the Merged Podcast, which identifies new innovative technologies. Troncale is also the creator of Atlas, a leading-edge banking security system.

As a C-suite innovator, Troncale has a proven track record of driving results in banking through capital, investment, and acuquisitions. His expertise in the areas of banking technology, regulation, law, market trends, and talent acquisition all helped to forge the path for his success and for the creation of Quantum Unity.

Quantum Unity offers a viable, forward-thinking solution to a problem faced by EV consumers and the infrastructure overall.“Quantum Unity is committed to leading the shift toward sustainable electric vehicle charging infrastructure,” said the team at Quantum Unity.“Our mission is to make electric vehicle charging accessible and straightforward for everyone.”

The overarching vision of Quantum Unity is to build a network of reliable, AI-driven, efficient charging stations that are powered by solar microgrids. This makes Quantum Unity the most sustainable concept for widespread EV charging on the market. It's positioned to offer tangible benefits for commercial property owners, municipalities, government projects, fleet service, and public charging.

The Quantum Unity model also introduces sustainability as a service, integrating solar-powered charging solutions that help businesses achieve sustainability objectives. Through this model, energy costs are reduced and new revenue streams are opened by way of green certifications and consumer appeal.







“I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of Quantum Unity and to unveil this dynamic concept to the world,” said Troncale.“We aim to offer a model for others around the world, especially in areas where electric vehicles are being highly adopted. This is not a convenience; it's a necessity.”

Troncale is involved in every step taken at Quantum Unity, offering his perspectives and the latest data to curate a true and lasting solution for EV charging. Learn more now by visiting .

ABOUT MARK TRONCALE

Mark Troncale is transformational C-suite executive whose track record includes delivering historical results in traditional and non-traditional banking with a specialization in capital, investment, acquisitions, and banking tech.