Kuwait Strongly Denounces Austrian School Shooting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 10 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday voiced emphatic condemnation and denunciation of the tragic shooting at a school in the city of Graz, southern Austria, which claimed multiple casualties.
In a press release, the ministry reiterated Kuwait's principled and unwavering position rejecting all forms of violence and targeting innocent civilians.
It voiced sincere condolence and solace to the victims' families, government and people of Austria, and wished a swift recovery of those injured in the shooting. (end)
