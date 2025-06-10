Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Strongly Denounces Austrian School Shooting


2025-06-10 03:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 10 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday voiced emphatic condemnation and denunciation of the tragic shooting at a school in the city of Graz, southern Austria, which claimed multiple casualties.
In a press release, the ministry reiterated Kuwait's principled and unwavering position rejecting all forms of violence and targeting innocent civilians.
It voiced sincere condolence and solace to the victims' families, government and people of Austria, and wished a swift recovery of those injured in the shooting. (end)
mt


MENAFN10062025000071011013ID1109657668

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search