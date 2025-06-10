Equip Expo's Expanded UTV Test Track, Demo Yard Let Attendees Test Before Investing
The Outdoor Demo Yard will be open:
-
Wednesday, October 22 from 12 pm - 5 pm
Thursday, October 23 from 9 am - 5 pm
Friday, October 24 from 9 am - 1 pm
"We're particularly excited about the expanded UTV test track, which has been relocated for better access and beefed up," says Kiser. Attendees can drive and compare the latest vehicles while navigating curves, hills, rocks, and bumps. Drivers must be age 16 or older with a valid driver's license and will drive alongside a representative of the manufacturer who can answer questions about load capacity, features, price and more.
"Outdoor power equipment is an important investment for any business," Kiser adds, "Equip helps our attendees make smart decisions. After all, a landscaper and their staff will spend hours operating that equipment, and they need to feel its maneuverability and weight, know how the different features work and more."
As one of the largest annual trade shows in the country, Equip Expo drew a record-breaking 28,500 attendees last year and will offer 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space for attendees, who use an app, sponsored by CASE Construction Equipment.
"Many manufacturers exhibit new products at Equip Expo, so you can also see where the industry is headed and what's coming next," says Kiser.
For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at [email protected] or call 502-536-7050.
About Equip Exposition
Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top five largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit .
