Equip Expo's Expanded UTV Test Track, Demo Yard Let Attendees Test Before Investing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our show is the only place where you can get your hands on and operate so many different types of equipment all in one place. We know how much landscapers, contractors and dealers rely on the ability to try before they buy," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns the award-winning trade show. "In the Outdoor Demo Yard, you can get a feel for how all the major brand's equipment handles, and where you can mow, dig, saw, drive and more."

The Outdoor Demo Yard will be open:



Wednesday, October 22 from 12 pm - 5 pm

Thursday, October 23 from 9 am - 5 pm Friday, October 24 from 9 am - 1 pm

"We're particularly excited about the expanded UTV test track, which has been relocated for better access and beefed up," says Kiser. Attendees can drive and compare the latest vehicles while navigating curves, hills, rocks, and bumps. Drivers must be age 16 or older with a valid driver's license and will drive alongside a representative of the manufacturer who can answer questions about load capacity, features, price and more.

"Outdoor power equipment is an important investment for any business," Kiser adds, "Equip helps our attendees make smart decisions. After all, a landscaper and their staff will spend hours operating that equipment, and they need to feel its maneuverability and weight, know how the different features work and more."

As one of the largest annual trade shows in the country, Equip Expo drew a record-breaking 28,500 attendees last year and will offer 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space for attendees, who use an app, sponsored by CASE Construction Equipment.

"Many manufacturers exhibit new products at Equip Expo, so you can also see where the industry is headed and what's coming next," says Kiser.

