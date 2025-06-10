Body Composition Analyzers Market To Reach USD 935.80 Million By 2032, Driven By Rising Health Awareness And Technological Advancements SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 535.64 Million
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 935.80 Million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.42% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Modality:
Portable body composition analyzers dominated the market with a share of 62% in 2023 and are highly preferred due to their convenience, mobility, ease of use, and applicability at homes and clinics. Now, fitness professionals and consumers can perform body composition assessments whenever and wherever, with none of the hassle of more traditional methods.
However, the stationary or bench-top body composition analyzer segment is expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period. They are increasingly used in hospitals, sports institutions, and specific clinics due to the high precision measurement at multifrequency and special system analysis processing.
By Distribution Channel:
Offline/Retail is a significant sales channel and constituted 68% of the industry share in 2023, driven by the inclination of consumers towards physical product demonstrations, product trials, and instant availability, especially concerning high-end diagnostic devices. This retail distribution stream is also largely supported by medical supply stores and specialty fitness merchants.
Meanwhile, the e-commerce channels are growing rapidly and becoming the fastest-growing market. Due to the timesaving factor, wider range of products, competitive prices, and greater adoption of digital fitness culture, consumers are increasingly buying health monitoring devices online. Comparison sites also make it easier and more convenient for consumers to find product reviews and side-by-side comparisons.
Body Composition Analyzers Market Segmentation
By Product
- Bio-impedance Analyzer
- Multi-frequency Bio-impedance Analyzers Single-frequency Bio-impedance Analyzers Dual-frequency Bio-impedance Analyzers
By Compartment Model Type
- Two-Compartment Model Three-Compartment Model Multi-Compartment Models
By Modality
- Portable Body Composition Analyzers Stationary/Benchtop Body Composition Analyzers
By Usage Type
- Professional-Grade Body Composition Analyzers Hospitals Academic and Research Centers Consumer-Grade Body Composition Analyzers Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers Others
By Application
- Segmental Body Measurement Whole-body Measurement
By Distribution Channel
- E-commerce Offline/Retail Stores
Regional Analysis
The North America region commanded the highest market share in 2023, driven primarily by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of preventive health, and significant consumer demand for fitness and wellness solutions. The region is further supported by significant market players and robust regulatory support for health monitoring solutions.
The fastest growth rate is likely to be seen in the Asia Pacific region, as per this study, estimated at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2024 and 2032. The upsurge in lifestyle disorders, growing middle-class populations, and health awareness are fuelling the demand for body composition analyzers among various countries such as China, Japan, and India.
Recent Developments in the Body Composition Analyzers Market
- In April 2024, InBody Co., Ltd. introduced InBody970, its latest device that is designed to integrate AI for body analysis customized for clinical research and advanced wellness programs. In February 2024, SECA GmbH unveiled its seca mBCA 555, intended for medical facilities featuring improved multifrequency bioimpedance and touchscreen display. In January 2024, Tanita Corporation introduced a Bluetooth-enabled segmental body composition scale to fortify its consumer health technology product line.
