It's Time To Talk About Aging: Aplan2age Launches To Help Families Prepare Before Crisis Hits

BOISE, Idaho, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APlan2Age , a new foundation built to spark a national conversation on aging, is helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of getting older with clarity and confidence. The newly launched online resource offers free tools and expert-informed guidance for planning every aspect of aging-- from housing and healthcare to legal documents, financial preparedness, caregiving and end-of-life decisions. It was created to empower people to take control of their aging journey before a crisis hits.

"Most families don't start planning until it's too late," said Richard Wexler, CEO and co-founder of APlan2Age. "We're trying to normalize conversations between generations, whether it's parent to child or child to parent. The more we talk about it, the less we're caught off guard by that phone call no one ever expects, but so many are now getting."

Wexler co-founded APlan2Age with Peter Ross, CEO of Senior Helpers , an in-home senior care company. The two men discovered a mutual passion for helping people of all ages understand what getting older truly means -- for themselves and for the family and friends around them. Their conversations evolved into APlan2Age, encouraging family dialogue and providing practical tools like a Care Plan to help people take action with a step-by-step planning framework, downloadable checklists and curated educational content.

Joined by Advisory Council members Senior Helpers and the Healthcare Leadership Council, APlan2Age emphasizes that aging is a current reality for millions of Americans, not just a distant concern for the elderly. The "silver tsunami" is here with the first wave of Baby Boomers turning 80 in 2026. According to the Census Bureau , by 2034, adults over 65 will outnumber children under 18 for the first time in U.S. history.

"As a country, we need a wake-up call," said Wexler. "We are an aging nation. The choice is simple: get prepared or wing it when something happens. By age 65, 70 percent of us will need some form of care , and understanding the resources out there -- and how complicated, expensive and emotional care can be -- is critical."

Wexler found this out firsthand when he and his wife suddenly found themselves caring for four parents in their 80s. It turned into over 20 hours a week of caregiving over the course of 14 years. He urges people to start preparing for the inevitable now with one step: the conversation.

"Through APlan2Age, we want people to feel empowered to plan before they're in a crisis," added Wexler. "The earlier you start, the more choices and peace of mind you have."

Whether you're planning decades ahead or managing a loved one's care today, APlan2Age provides practical, easy-to-use tools to start important conversations and make concrete plans. For more information or to download your own free Care Plan, visit .

About APlan2Age

APlan2Age is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate the aging journey with greater confidence and clarity. Free tools, resources, and conversation guides are available on the website to encourage proactive planning and open dialogue across generations. Whether preparing for your own future or supporting aging loved ones, APlan2Age empowers users to make informed decisions and create a personalized care plan. Learn more at .

