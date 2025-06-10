INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Biohaven Ltd. - BHVN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Biohaven Ltd. (“Biohaven” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BHVN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Biohaven and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 14, 2025, Biohaven issued a press release“announc[ing] that the Division of Neurology 1 within FDA's Office of Neuroscience informed the Company that they are extending the PDUFA date for the troriluzole new drug application (NDA) for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) by three months to provide time for a full review of Biohaven's recent submissions related to information requests from the FDA.” The press release further stated that“[t]he Division also informed Biohaven that it is currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application, but no date has been scheduled.”

On this news, Biohaven's stock price fell $3.84 per share, or 19.53%, to close at $15.82 per share on May 15, 2025.

