Zoom Lens Market To Surpass USD 359.20 Million By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For High-Resolution Imaging Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zoom Lens Market growth is driven by demand for high-resolution imaging across consumer electronics, surveillance, automotive ADAS, and medical/industrial inspection applications. Austin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Lens Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Zoom Lens Market Size was valued at USD 268.48 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 359.20 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 3.76% over the forecast period 2025-2032.” Zoom Lens Market Growth Driven by Smart Surveillance and IoT Integration The worldwide market for zoom lens is growing steadily due to the widening applications in the surveillance, medical imaging, industrial automation, and transportation. A major factor contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of IoT and AI in surveillance cameras that require high-performance zoom lenses for real-time monitoring, facial/object recognition, and distant monitoring. Government advancements in smart cities and infrastructure continue to drive adoption while advanced imaging is needed more than ever for safety and automation. The U.S. Zoom Lens Market size was USD 63.29 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 72.15 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 1.70% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. With high-end zoom lenses helped reduce accidents by 25% in 2023, their importance in urban management is clearly of paramount importance. As intelligent systems and precision imaging become increasingly popular, the application scenario of smart zoom lens is predicted to be broader and broader in both consumer and industrial areas. Get a Sample Report of Zoom Lens Market Forecast @ Regional Outlook – North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerges Fastest in Global Zoom Lens Market In 2024, North America dominated the Zoom Lens Market with a 38.65% revenue share, due to the growing application of surveillance, broadcasting, and industrial automation. The U.S. is ahead thanks to sophisticated tech infrastructure and home to major manufacturers. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.81% from 2025 to 2032, as the result of the increasing uptake in consumer electronics and smart city works by economies such as Japan, China and India. Europe sees steady growth, with Germany at the forefront due to its precision engineering. MEA and Latin America are catching up aided by smart infrastructure and security enhancements. Zoom Lens Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 268.48 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 359.20 Million CAGR CAGR of 3.76% From 2024 to 2032

.By Application Field (Security Monitoring, Medical Industry, Transportation Industry, Environmental Monitoring Industry, Industrial Automation, Others)

In 2024, the Electric Zoom segment dominated the Zoom Lens Market with a 62.87% revenue share, revenue share supported by its demand in surveillance, broadcasting, and commercial photography. High-end launches including Sony's FE 70-200mm and Canon's RF100-300mm, are examples of a trend toward precision and IoT-enabled imaging.

The Manual Zoom segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.29% from 2025 to 2032, due to rise in use of the manual zoom among hobbyists, educators, and users who are on a tight budget. Compact and inexpensive options such as Tamron's 20-40mm F2. 8 serve the increasing demand for manual control and affordable optics in developing countries.

In 2024, the Security Monitoring segment held the largest market share at 32.82%, owing on the increasing demand for high-resolution surveillance in commercial and public safety. Motorized zoom lenses included with a remote control and AI functions are available from Canon and Hikvision to improve real-time monitoring, facial recognition and object tracking.

The Industrial Automation segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.22% by 2032, owing to the rising applications in machine vision, robotics and quality inspection. Technologies like Tamron's smart M117FM-RG lenses and OMRON's AI-based vision systems are responding to this, to better accommodate the growing requirement for intelligent, adaptable optics in Industry 4.0 settings.

In May 2025, Tamron to Launch 6–7 Lenses in 2025, Up to 10 in 2026, with New Mount VersionsGetting aggressive here, Tamron is including older lens models updated with Canon RF and Nikkor Z mounts as part of its“new” line up.

