Zoom Lens Market To Surpass USD 359.20 Million By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For High-Resolution Imaging Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 268.48 Million
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 359.20 Million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 3.76% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| .By Product Type (Electric Zoom, Manual Zoom)
.By Application Field (Security Monitoring, Medical Industry, Transportation Industry, Environmental Monitoring Industry, Industrial Automation, Others)
Purchase Single User PDF of Zoom Lens Market Report (20% Discount) @
Key Industry Segmentation
By Product Type
In 2024, the Electric Zoom segment dominated the Zoom Lens Market with a 62.87% revenue share, revenue share supported by its demand in surveillance, broadcasting, and commercial photography. High-end launches including Sony's FE 70-200mm and Canon's RF100-300mm, are examples of a trend toward precision and IoT-enabled imaging.
The Manual Zoom segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.29% from 2025 to 2032, due to rise in use of the manual zoom among hobbyists, educators, and users who are on a tight budget. Compact and inexpensive options such as Tamron's 20-40mm F2. 8 serve the increasing demand for manual control and affordable optics in developing countries.
By Application
In 2024, the Security Monitoring segment held the largest market share at 32.82%, owing on the increasing demand for high-resolution surveillance in commercial and public safety. Motorized zoom lenses included with a remote control and AI functions are available from Canon and Hikvision to improve real-time monitoring, facial recognition and object tracking.
The Industrial Automation segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.22% by 2032, owing to the rising applications in machine vision, robotics and quality inspection. Technologies like Tamron's smart M117FM-RG lenses and OMRON's AI-based vision systems are responding to this, to better accommodate the growing requirement for intelligent, adaptable optics in Industry 4.0 settings.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Young Optics Fujifilm Holdings Corporation IOT Lenses Canon Nikon SONY Tamron CBC Kenko Kowa
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Zoom Lens Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Recent Developments:
- In May 2025, Tamron to Launch 6–7 Lenses in 2025, Up to 10 in 2026, with New Mount VersionsGetting aggressive here, Tamron is including older lens models updated with Canon RF and Nikkor Z mounts as part of its“new” line up.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Zoom Lens Market Segmentation, by Product Type
8. Zoom Lens Market Segmentation, by Application
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment