Zwickroell Unveils The Pharmed360 Advantage - An Innovative Approach To Pharmaceutical And Medical Device Testing Equipment & Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the past decade, the development and manufacturing of medical and pharmaceutical devices has been on a steady rise and indications point toward a robust growth trajectory for the coming years. This trend is driven by several key factors, including technological advancements, an aging population, and the increasing demand for at-home self-care and remote monitoring. Consequently, the physical device testing and corresponding certification needs are also expected to experience continuous growth.

In this era of accelerated development, quality assurance, product validation, and verification are crucial, especially in the healthcare industry, to ensure that devices function as intended. The demand for mechanical testing in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors is not only fueled by increased usage but also by the growing complexity of devices and stringent regulatory requirements.

Jim Ritchey, Industry Manager – Medical and Pharma at ZwickRoell, elaborates, "In addition to the explosive growth in demand, we understand that each of our customers has a specific set of requirements for a very specific set of products, while continuously pioneering technological advancements. To provide the best possible support from a materials testing standpoint, we have uniquely positioned ourselves with a dedicated group of medical device testing experts spanning 360 degrees of the project lifecycle-from requirements creation to sales and consulting to customized service needs. Our new pharMed360 initiative helps our customers choose the right solution tailored to their specific situation and ensures a fast response to application service needs with the highest level of expertise."

Additionally, ZwickRoell has strategically positioned itself to stay ahead of new medical and pharmaceutical industry standards through active membership and leadership in ASTM and ISO committees. These experts, along with dedicated sales and consulting teams, product managers, and highly trained field service personnel for the medical device industry, form the 360-degree network that anchors this unique initiative. Ritchey adds, "With this new approach, we have elevated our consulting and service portfolio to a level of undivided and specialized attention for each customer, with the ultimate goal to minimize risks for pharmaceutical and medical device testing processes and production."

About ZwickRoell

ZwickRoell is a leading global supplier of materials testing machines. With over 170 years of experience, the company provides innovative solutions for a wide range of industries, including pharmaceutical and medical devices. ZwickRoell is committed to delivering high-quality products and services to ensure the success of its customers worldwide.

