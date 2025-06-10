Aviatrix® Joins Wiz Integration Network To Deliver Comprehensive Cloud Network Security Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Yin and yang” approach delivers unmatched clarity and control so you know where risks are and can stop them before they spread

Santa Clara, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix ® today announced their product integration with Wiz designed to provide maximum security for today's cloud network environments, a milestone which officially marks Aviatrix's entry into the Wiz Integration Network (WIN). Businesses have embraced cloud and multicloud infrastructures for their power, agility, and scale. But the immense positives of cloud networks-openness, speed, and extreme global connectivity-simultaneously introduce unprecedented complexity and fragmentation for security teams. Cloud security is broken, and the cost of doing nothing is rising fast. Threats move in milliseconds, but at best, most cloud-native threats and risks take days to identify and even longer to remediate. Aviatrix and Wiz are changing that. Together, their solutions deliver the only cloud-native integration that unifies risk discovery, contextual validation, and runtime enforcement-across every cloud, every workload, and every moment that matters.

Wiz connects directly to your cloud APIs and surfaces critical risks, how it is configured, and where risks lie. From vulnerabilities to misconfigurations, Wiz delivers context-rich risk insights with no agents and zero friction. This integration with Wiz provides Aviatrix risk signals that enable cloud security teams to proactively reduce their attack surface. Aviatrix takes these issues from Wiz and complements it as the network runtime guardian. Aviatrix builds a smart, secure network fabric over your cloud, using cutting-edge technology including eBPF, also without agents. Aviatrix sees the live traffic, understands applications' runtime communication, and enforces intelligent policies within seconds-even across complex, multicloud environments.

“Aviatrix and Wiz are so much more than just two tools put together-what we're offering is unique, compelling, and urgent,” said Chris McHenry, Chief Product Officer at Aviatrix.“The synergy of Wiz and Aviatrix, packaged together with expertise from two leaders in cloud and network security, is without equal. When Wiz flags an issue, Aviatrix checks if that asset is actively talking on that vulnerable port. If a security group is misconfigured, Aviatrix enforces a dynamic policy-on the fly. If a network anomaly is detected, Wiz adds rich context regarding specific vulnerabilities, attack paths, and risk levels. Together, Aviatrix and Wiz offer runtime detection plus contextual understanding plus dynamic response-all in one motion and in one integrated solution. Our collaboration ushers in a new era of cloud network security.”

“At Wiz, we provide the rich context so security teams can focus on what matters. This partnership makes that context even more powerful,” said Oron Noah, Vice President of Product & Extensibility at Wiz.“By connecting our risk findings and threats to Aviatrix's runtime network visibility, we can tell a customer not only that a workload is vulnerable, but that it's actively communicating on an exposed port-driving truly intelligent, automated remediation.”



Cloud breaches now cost $4.88M on average -and 54% result from security gaps between disconnected tools. Wiz and Aviatrix close that gap. Together, they provide both the“blueprint” of what's vulnerable and the“response muscle” to rapidly shut it down. No more weeks-long remediation windows. No more wondering if an alert matters. Just action-when and where it counts. The impact of this Aviatrix-Wiz joint solution for organizations is clear:



Powerful runtime risk mitigation and threat negation.

A comprehensive and actionable view of potential and actual threats so organizations can plan and respond holistically. More confidence to get maximum returns from cloud investments, particularly in complex multicloud environments.

This integration is a key part of the Aviatrix Cloud Security Fabric-an AI-enhanced platform that unifies visibility, policy enforcement, and threat mitigation across clouds. From posture to protection, Aviatrix is enabling enterprises to shift from reactive defense to proactive cloud resilience.

