Noom Expands Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Global Health Leader Dr. David Luu

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, announced today that surgeon and global health leader Dr. David Luu is joining its Board of Directors. In his role, Dr. Luu will be a part of guiding the organization's ongoing innovations in longevity care, personalized medicine, and leading digital health solutions.

Dr. Luu is a nationally recognized healthcare innovator and founder of Longevity Docs; the first global physician network focused on precision and evidence-based longevity medicine; Juisci, an AI-powered medical education platform; and Hearty, a concierge longevity care platform. Dr. Luu also founded The Heart Fund, a United Nations ECOSOC-accredited non-profit providing mobile cardiac care clinics and open-heart surgeries in underserved communities in Africa, India, and Haiti.

“As Noom continues to innovate on delivering personalized solutions to prevent chronic disease and improve health, it is more important than ever that we bring on medical leaders who understand patients' experience and their individual needs,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom.“Dr. Luu's leadership in using technology to improve access to healthcare around the world aligns well with Noom's mission of empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer.”

Dr. Luu brings two decades of both clinical and technological experience to his new position on Noom's board. He completed medical training at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, Montpellier University, and the University of Antilles-Guyane. He finished a pediatric cardiac surgery fellowship at Marie-Lannelongue and Necker in Paris, France.

“I am proud to join the other visionary board members at Noom, one of today's most forward-thinking health tech companies,” said Dr. David Luu.“I'm looking forward to building the future of medicine at Noom. One that's smarter, more human, and designed to keep people well.”

Dr. Luu also serves on the Board of Advisors for the Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Institute at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine, helping advance groundbreaking work in AI, robotics, nanomedicine, and bio-sensors.

“Noom was founded to help people from all walks of life take control of their own destinies by accessing leading health and wellness information and support,” commented Saeju Jeong, Noom Co-Founder and Executive Chair.“We are passionate about democratizing healthcare through a preventative approach, and Dr. Luu shares that conviction. We are thrilled to welcome him to our board.”

