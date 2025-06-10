Delhi Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Regulate School Fees, To Be Sent For President's Nod

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta -led Cabinet approved an ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Tuesday.

According to a PTI report, Sood said that in the eighth cabinet meeting, the BJP government approved the ordinance based on the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.

"The ordinance will be sent for presidential assent through the Lt Governor . This is a day of happiness for parents whose children study in private schools. It will take the form of a law," Sood said.

The move follows a meeting held on April 29, chaired by the CM, during which the Delhi government approved a bill to regulate school fees in both private and government institutions across the national capital.

On April 16, show-cause notices were issued to 10 schools over arbitrary fee hikes and failure to submit their audit reports. The Delhi government has already cancelled audited financial reports from 600 schools as part of its ongoing effort to regulate school fees structure.

SC notice to Delhi's Directorate of Education

The Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Directorate of Education, the Delhi government, and the Action Committee for Unaided Recognised Private Schools on May 29 this year, regarding a plea challenging the order of the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi HC order permitted private schools situated on government land to increase tuition fees without prior approval from the DOE, ANI reported.

The plea that the SC was hearing claimed that private unaided schools in Delhi had raised their fees significantly, often by as much as 100 per cent, and imposed punitive measures against students.

School fee hike row

On June 5, Delhi Public School Dwarka told the Delhi HC that it had withdrawn its order removing the names of over 30 students due to non-payment of increased fees by their parents.

As Justice Sachin Datta's bench convened to deliver a verdict on the parents' plea challenging the school's action, the school's counsel stated that the decision had been withdrawn, given an earlier order issued by a coordinate bench led by Justice Vikas Mahajan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Several students were denied entry into the premises of DPS Dwarka on May 14 over non-payment of fees as angry parents protested outside the gates, Indian Express had reported.

These students were among the 30 expelled by the school, which cited legal provisions, expelling them with“immediate effect” on May 9. However, parents accused the school of“mishandling children” and“flouting” a Delhi HC order issued in March.