ADAM Architecture Appointed To Design UK's First Large-Scale 'Climate Positive' Community At Rochford Park

ADAM Architecture, known for its work at Poundbury in Dorset, has been appointed to master plan Rochford Park in Essex.

ROCHFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ADAM Architecture, known for its work at the Duchy of Cornwall developments at Nansledan in Cornwall and Poundbury in Dorset, has been appointed to master plan Rochford Park – a pioneering 2,000-home development by construction technology company HEMSPANLocated on land to the east of Rochford and Ashingdon in Essex, Rochford Park is set to become the UK's first large-scale 'climate positive' community, going beyond net zero to actively remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits.ADAM Architecture is the UK's leading practice specialising in classical and traditional architecture and contextual urban design. As well as designing new country houses, and renovating and extending historic buildings, the practice is well known for its masterplanning, new housing developments and mixed-use sites, such as at Poundbury, Dorset, the former Prince of Wales's landmark model for sustainable development, and Nansledan, near Newquay – another Duchy of Cornwall project focused on community, sustainability, and local craftsmanship.With the government aiming to build 1.5 million homes by the next general election, Nansledanis a timely example of how quality, sustainable development can be delivered at scale, which Rochford Park will emulate.Matthew Belcher, CEO of HEMSPAN, said:“ADAM Architecture is the ideal partner for Rochford Park. Their reputation for creating beautiful, well-integrated communities speaks for itself. Together, we'll deliver a scheme that reflects Rochford's character while raising the bar for sustainable development nationally.”Rochford Park is a bold new vision for Rochford. Designed to redefine sustainable living, the development will set new standards for environmental responsibility, support the local economy, and create high-quality, future-proof jobs.The plans also include a new factory to manufacture HEMSPAN's innovative BIOHAUSbuilding system, enabling climate positive homes to be delivered at scale. These homes not only achieve near-zero carbon emissions but also actively remove CO2 during construction and produce all the energy they need once occupied, significantly reducing energy bills.Hugh Petter, design director at ADAM Architecture, said: Rochford Park is a great opportunity to make a positive statement – not only in design quality, but also in sustainability, in prioritising community, as well as demonstrating a better way towards the delivery of government's ambitious housing targets. We're focused on a masterplan that responds to the needs of local people, supports economic growth, and builds local supply chains from the outset.”“Matthew Belcher added:“This partnership with ADAM Architecture, underpinned by our BIOHAUSsystem, will lead to a truly outstanding development. It will demonstrate what can be done and help set a far higher standard for future development not just in Essex but across the UK.”----- Ends ----Notes to editors:The embedded images are attached as JPEGs.About ADAM ArchitectureHugh Petter is a design director at ADAM Architecture and the co-ordinating architect for Nansledan in Cornwall. ADAM Architecture has also been involved in designing many buildings at Poundbury in Dorset.ADAM Architecture is a leading international practice specialising in classical and traditional architecture and urbanism from its studios in London and Winchester. Its portfolio includes master planning and development, private homes, public and commercial buildings, and historic and listed buildings. A multigenerational business, ADAM Architecture is run by five design directors, each bringing invaluable expertise and insight to the executive board through their own project work, industry outreach and academic contributions.Focusing on traditional practice, ADAM Architecture ensures new built environments take a holistic approach to development, preserving legacy and sense of place, while increasing comfort and adaptability. Sustainability is at the core of every stage of ADAM Architecture's commercial operation, delivering projects that endure by drawing on the inherently sustainable principles of classical architecture. For further information please see our website: /About HemspanHEMSPANis a construction technology business developing bio-based, circular systems to capture and store atmospheric carbon in buildings.Our BOPAS certified BIOHAUSsystem is setting the benchmark for design and performance in construction technology using bio-based materials to eliminate embodied carbon for new homes and public buildings. Our panellised whole-house system provides a high-performing and versatile super-structure for rapid on-site assembly. For further information please see: .For more information about ADAM Architecture, please contact ...For more information about Hemspanplease contact Mark Walker, PavilionPA, 07780 904 474, ....

