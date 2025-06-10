Inflammatix Names Martín Vazquez As Chief Operating Officer To Drive National Scale-Up Of Triveritytm Test System

Seasoned medtech executive joins as hospital adoption accelerates for breakthrough diagnostic in acute infection and sepsis care

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflammatix , a leader in AI-powered immune response diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Martín Vazquez as chief operating officer (COO) . The hire marks a major milestone in the company's commercial expansion as its flagship TriVerityTM Test System gains traction among U.S. hospitals.

Mr. Vazquez's arrival comes as TriVerity-FDA-cleared in January 2025-enters clinical use to help emergency physicians rapidly identify infection and determine illness severity in patients with suspected sepsis. His operational leadership will be central to expanding production and delivery to meet rising demand.

"Martín's track record in building and scaling world-class diagnostic operations is exactly what we need at this critical stage," said Timothy Sweeney, MD, PhD , CEO and co-founder of Inflammatix. "He brings deep experience, operational discipline, and a clear vision for how to deliver TriVerity at scale, helping us fulfill our mission to transform emergency care."

As COO, Mr. Vazquez will lead manufacturing, supply chain, quality, and facilities-including production of TriVerity Cartridges and the MyrnaTM Instrument that together comprise the TriVerity Test System. His leadership will support rapid deployment to frontline emergency departments across the country.

Mr. Vazquez brings more than 20 years of operational excellence in diagnostics and medtech. He most recently served as COO of Outset Medical , and previously held senior executive roles at Abbott Rapid Dx (formerly Alere) and Becton Dickinson . He earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso and an Executive MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business.

"Inflammatix is solving one of the biggest unmet needs in emergency medicine: quickly knowing who is infected, how sick they are, and what to do next," said Mr. Vazquez. "It's an honor to help bring TriVerity to scale so hospitals can make faster, more confident clinical decisions for millions of patients."

About the TriVerityTM Test System

The TriVerityTM Test System is the first and only FDA-cleared test that combines infection diagnosis and illness severity assessment from a single blood draw in approximately 30 minutes. TriVerity uses machine learning to analyze a panel of 29 immune-related messenger RNAs (mRNAs), delivering three critical results: likelihood of bacterial infection , viral infection , and risk of severe outcomes . By rapidly "reading" the patient's immune response, TriVerity enables earlier and more precise decisions on antimicrobial use, diagnostic workups, and admission versus discharge-improving care and resource use in emergency settings.

About Inflammatix

Inflammatix is transforming how we diagnose infection and sepsis by using machine learning to decode the immune response. Our tests are built on a proprietary isothermal platform designed for speed, accuracy, and point-of-care deployment. Backed by leading investors-including Khosla Ventures, Northpond Ventures, Think Ventures, D1 Capital, Iberis Capital, Vesalius BioCapital, and the Stanford-StartX Fund-Inflammatix is setting a new standard for acute diagnostics. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) at @Inflammatix_Inc.

Inflammatix's programs have been supported in part by funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract numbers 75A50119C00034, 75A50119C00044, and 75A50122C00069.

SOURCE Inflammatix

