Protein Drugs Analysis Report 2025-2029: Therapeutic Proteins Gain Traction For Targeted, Low-Toxicity Treatments, Competitive Landscape Intensifies As Leading Firms Expand Investments

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Drugs Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Protein Drugs Market was valued at USD 441.7 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 655.7 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.2%

The report analyzes trends in the global market for protein drugs and manufacturing technologies. The report includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2023 and estimated data for the forecast period of 2024 through 2029. The market is segmented by product type/subtype, manufacturing technology and region. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World, focusing on major countries in these regions.



Therapeutic proteins are a class of medicines that help treat a number of indications, such as cancer, diabetes, stroke, anemia and hemophilia. Protein drugs perform particular and complex functions compared to small molecules. Due to the high specificity, these protein drugs are less toxic and less likely to interfere with normal biological processes. Protein drugs can be manufactured in many ways, but most proteins are produced through recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (rDNA) technology, using bacteria, yeast or mammalian cells as the host system.

The report focuses on the trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the rankings and market shares of leading companies in the protein drug market. It also has a section of company profiles that shows financials, product portfolios and recent developments.

The report includes:



79 data tables and 57 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for protein drugs and their manufacturing technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size of and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by type of protein drug, manufacturing technology, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Analysis of the advances in manufacturing technologies, disease prevalence trends, new products, and the impact of biosimilars entering the market for protein drugs

An analysis of patents and significant patent grants

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of leading companies, including: AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myer Squibb, Merck & Co., Novo Nordisk S/A, Sanofi, and Roche



