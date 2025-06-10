Protein Drugs Analysis Report 2025-2029: Therapeutic Proteins Gain Traction For Targeted, Low-Toxicity Treatments, Competitive Landscape Intensifies As Leading Firms Expand Investments
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|162
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$441.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$655.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current and Future Market Overview Technology Background Pharmacological Classification of Therapeutic Proteins Protein Therapeutics with Enzymatic or Regulatory Activity Protein Therapeutics with Special Targeting Activity Protein Vaccines Characteristics of Therapeutic Proteins Macroeconomic Factors Porter's Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis R&D Manufacturing Packaging Wholesale Distributors and Repackagers Pharmacies/Hospitals Dispensed to Consumers
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Global Market Dynamics Market Drivers Advances in Manufacturing Technologies Continuous Product Launches Increasing Incidence of Cancer Market Restraints High Costs of Protein Drugs Complex Regulatory Procedures Market Challenges Patent Expiration and Loss of Exclusivity Protein Drugs Stability and Delivery Market Opportunities Increasing Number of Approvals for MAbs Licensing and Collaboration Agreements
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario Price Regulations
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Overview Emerging Technologies in Protein Drugs Market Bispecific Antibodies and Multi-Specific Antibodies Antibody-Drug Conjugates Antibody Fusion Proteins AI in the Protein Drug Market
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Overview Segmentation Breakdown Global Market for Protein Drugs, by Type MAbs Peptide Hormones Vaccines Blood Factors Cytokines Therapeutic Enzymes Peptide Antibiotics Fusion Proteins Global Market for Protein Drugs, by Manufacturing Technology Cell Culture Microbial Fermentation Natural Source Embryonated Egg Chemical Synthesis Transgenics Market Breakdown by Region Global Market for Protein Drugs, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure Leading Protein Drugs, 2023 Market Share Analysis MAbs Peptide Hormones Strategic Analysis Acquisitions Product Approvals Agreements and Partnerships Other Strategies
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Protein Drug Market: ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the Protein Drug Industry ESG Risk Ratings: Understanding the Data ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Concluding Remarks
Companies Featured
- AbbVie Inc. Amgen Inc. Astrazeneca Bayer AG Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Lilly Merck & Co. Inc. Novartis AG Novo Nordisk A/S Pfizer Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Sanofi Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
