TS-Dating Releases Pride Month 2025 Report Highlighting Ongoing Failures Of Mainstream Dating Apps For Trans Users

BERLIN and SYDNEY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world celebrates Pride Month , new research from the trans dating platform ts-dating.com highlights a sobering reality: mainstream dating apps remain unsafe and exclusionary spaces for many trans users.

According to a recent cross-market user survey conducted by only 15% of trans people feel safe using general dating apps during Pride Month. The study, based on responses from 1,200 users in Germany and Australia , reveals serious issues around harassment , invisibility , and fetishization :



33% of dating app users admit to fetishizing trans individuals , rather than expressing genuine interest.

61% of trans users have received sexually objectifying messages.

48% say they are unable to represent their gender identity accurately on mainstream platforms. 54% experience discrimination or harassment on a regular basis.

"During Pride Month - a time that's supposed to celebrate inclusion and dignity - many trans people are still navigating online spaces that are anything but safe," says a spokesperson for

By contrast, provides a specialized alternative built specifically for the trans community. The platform offers:



Inclusive gender identity and orientation options

Tailored search and match features

Proactive moderation and community guidelines A focus on real connections , not harmful stereotypes

“Pride is more than parades and rainbows. It's about being able to show up as your full self - and be seen, respected, and safe. That's what we're committed to every day,” says the platform's team.

As Pride Month continues, calls on dating platforms - and society at large - to take inclusion seriously, not just in marketing campaigns, but in product design, policy, and culture.

About TS-Dating

is a global dating platform exclusively for trans people and their admirers. Founded with the mission to create a safer, more inclusive space for trans individuals in the online dating world, TS-Dating serves users across the world with a commitment to authenticity, respect, and community. As one of the leading platforms dedicated to trans connections, TS-Dating continues to advocate for visibility, inclusion, and meaningful relationships.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Fru Lederer ...