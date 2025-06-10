Bizclik's June 2025 Magazine Editions Are Live - Discover Insights Across Procurement, Sustainability, Data Centres, Fintech, Supply Chain, And Technology

Inside the June 2025 Editions:

Procurement Magazine

Gain insight from industry leaders at Automobili Lamborghini , Candor Procurement , SAP , TransLink , Estée Lauder , SoftwareOne , and KPMG . This edition explores innovations in procurement strategy, AI adoption, risk management, P2P solutions, tariff navigation, and the evolution of supply chain talent.

Sustainability Magazine

Gain insight from industry leaders at McLaren Racing , Asahi Group Holdings , Airbus , Global Impact Coalition (including BASF , SABIC , LG Chem ), CO2 AI , Novisto , Amazon Web Services (AWS) , and L+R Hotels . This edition explores innovations in circularity, net-zero strategies, sustainable aviation, AI-driven agriculture, and the future of ESG reporting.

Data Centre Magazine

Gain insight from industry leaders at Equinix , LiquidStack , Kevlinx Data Centers , PolarDC , Digital Realty , and Schneider Electric . This edition explores trends in hyperscale growth, AI-ready and sustainable data centre design, edge computing evolution, and strategic partnerships shaping the sector.

FinTech Magazine

Gain insight from industry leaders at Nubank , Mastercard , Coinbase , Worldpay , TransferMate Global Payments , and ACI Worldwide . This edition explores trends in blockchain, fraud prevention, digital payments innovation, and the technologies driving the future of financial services.

Supply Chain Digital

Gain insight from industry leaders at Blue Yonder , STRACTIX , DS Smith , Avery Dennison , Zalando , and Translink . This edition explores innovations in supply chain resilience, sustainable packaging, strategic procurement, automation, and AI-driven supply chain visibility.

Technology Magazine

Gain insight from technology leaders at IBM , Computacenter , Amazon Web Services (AWS) , Hapag-Lloyd AG , Snowflake , Google Cloud , and CrowdStrike . This edition explores advances in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, serverless architecture, and digital transformation across global industries.

Strategic Insights for Business Leaders:

BizClik's June editions offer a unique opportunity for senior decision-makers to stay informed on cross-sector trends, benchmark best practices, and access thought leadership from peers and innovators.

Whether your focus is on sustainability, digital transformation, financial services, procurement, or global supply chains, this month's magazines offer actionable insights and inspiration.

