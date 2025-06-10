Charleston's DUI & DWI Lawyer, John W. Molony, Takes Home The Threebestrated® Award For 2025

John W. Molony

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the fifth year in a row, John W. Molony has been named one of the Top DWI & DUI lawyers in Charleston by ThreeBestRated. This five time achievement is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, and customer satisfaction. To honor John, ThreeBestRatedhas meticulously scrutinized his business in multiple aspects using their 50-Point Inspection. Key factors such as his experience, client testimonials, reputation, client satisfaction, ratings and more were subjected to thorough analysis.John, with his steadfast reputation and determination, has consistently surpassed this criteria year after year since 2021 and earned this prestigious recognition.John W. Molony: What Makes Him the Best?John W. Molony, a Charleston native, obtained his Juris Doctor from Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law. As a dedicated criminal defense lawyer, John W. Molony works tirelessly to protect the rights of his clients navigating criminal charges in South Carolina. His practice focuses exclusively on DUI and criminal defense cases, including drug charges, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, assault charges, shoplifting, open container, resisting arrest, and traffic tickets. He is licensed to practice in all South Carolina state courts and the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina.John W. Molony is the owner and sole managing member of the John W. Molony Law Firm, LLC. He personally oversees every aspect of each case, which ensures individualized attention and steadfast legal representation for his clients. For each case, he conducts thorough investigations, carefully analyzes evidence, and prepares tailored defense strategies to achieve the best possible outcomes.As a native, John W. Molony understands and possesses invaluable knowledge of state law and the local legal landscape. This unique perspective allows him to anticipate prosecution strategies and develop effective countermeasures to protect his clients' rights and interests.Multiple Offices for Clients' ConvenienceMolony has offices in various regions across South Carolina, including Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville. Through multiple offices, he serves clients from Charleston, Beaufort, Berkeley, Georgetown, Dorchester, Jasper, Colleton and the surrounding areas.Beyond the Courtroom...Beyond his legal practice, John W. Molony is actively involved in several professional organizations, including the South Carolina Bar, American Bar Association, Charleston County Bar Association, and the National College for DUI Defense, among others. His commitment to continuous learning and professional development underscores his dedication to providing high-quality legal services.​Driven by a passion for helping clients, John W. Molony offers free consultations and 24/7 support. For more information or to schedule a free consultation with John W. Molony, visit johnwmolony .

