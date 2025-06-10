Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Ardabil Shows Readiness To Establish Joint Industrial Park With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ Ardabil Province in northwestern Iran is ready to establish a joint industrial park with Azerbaijan, the Province Governor Masoud Emami Yeghaneh said during a meeting with the new Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Demirchilu, Trend reports.

In his perspective, the enhancement of infrastructural frameworks and the facilitation of economic synergies within the border regions of Ardabil Province, leveraging collaborative prospects, and perpetually fortifying bilateral relations should remain a focal point of discourse.

The Ardabil governor noted the importance of precisely implementing the agreements reached during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visit to Azerbaijan.

To note, Masoud Pezeshkian visited Azerbaijan on April 28. A number of documents were signed between the two countries as part of the visit.

