Iran's Ardabil Shows Readiness To Establish Joint Industrial Park With Azerbaijan
In his perspective, the enhancement of infrastructural frameworks and the facilitation of economic synergies within the border regions of Ardabil Province, leveraging collaborative prospects, and perpetually fortifying bilateral relations should remain a focal point of discourse.
The Ardabil governor noted the importance of precisely implementing the agreements reached during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visit to Azerbaijan.
To note, Masoud Pezeshkian visited Azerbaijan on April 28. A number of documents were signed between the two countries as part of the visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- AB Launches On Binance
CommentsNo comment