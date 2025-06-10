Ketu Brings Joy, Wealth, Property To These Signs Until 2026

According to Vedic astrology, Ketu's transit in Capricorn could brighten the fortunes of certain individuals.

According to Vedic astrology, the malefic planet Ketu transits from one zodiac sign to another after about 18 months. In such a situation, it takes 18 years to complete one zodiac cycle. Let us tell you that recently Ketu has transited in Leo and will remain in this zodiac till 2026. In such a situation, the planet Ketu will be kind to some people. These people can suddenly gain wealth.

Ketu's transit in Sagittarius could prove positive. Ketu is transiting in the ninth house from your zodiac sign. So, you might get lucky. Pending tasks will be completed. You may participate in religious or auspicious events. Promotion or salary increase at work is possible. Those in business could profit from a big project or client. Students dreaming of studying abroad may see their dreams come true.

Ketu's transit will prove auspicious for Scorpio in terms of career and business. Ketu is moving in the Karma house of your transit horoscope. So, there is a possibility of progress in work and business during this time. People working for a long time may get promoted. Unemployed people can get jobs. Businessmen can get good financial benefits. You may profit from your father's business. Your relationship with your father will be good.

Ketu transits through Cancer's house of wealth, staying there until 2026. You may experience sudden financial gains in business. Your financial condition will improve. There will be happiness in the family, and the path of progress will open in your job or business. This is a good time to buy or invest in property. Your speech will become more influential, impacting people.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.