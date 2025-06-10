Roblox Taps Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra As New Finance Chief - Retail Wary Of Insider Selling

Immersive gaming and creation platform company Roblox, Inc. (RBLX) has named Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra as its new finance chief, effective June 30.

Chopra will succeed Michael Guthrie, who announced last year that he would step down to pursue personal interests. After staying on until Chopra takes over, Guthrie would transition to a consultant role to ensure a smooth transition.

Roblox CEO and co-founder David Baszucki said,“Naveen's experience as CFO at leading companies equips him with invaluable financial and strategic acumen to foster Roblox's growth. His engineering foundation further enhances his ability to align technical operations with financial strategy, making him an ideal leader for our ongoing innovation and success.”

The company noted that Chopra has had“extensive financial and strategic leadership experience across several technology and media companies, including Paramount, Amazon, Pandora, and TiVo.”

He is a veteran executive with more than 25 years of experience in media and technology, including more than ten years as a public company CFO.

Media giant Paramount, meanwhile, confirmed the same and announced the appointment of Andrew Warren, currently Strategic Advisor to the Office of the CEO, as its interim CFO.

Chopra has been Paramount's CFO since 2020, when the company was called ViacomCBS. Previously, he was the finance chief of Amazon's Devices and Services business.

Roblox has stayed afloat amid allegations of engaging in fraudulent business practices by inflating key business metrics and has fairly weathered the economic uncertainty since the start of the year.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Roblox stock stayed 'bullish' (57/100) by early Thursday, although the degree of positivity waned from a day ago. The message volume was 'very high.'

RBLX sentiment and message volume as of 4:25 a.m. ET, June 10 | source: Stocktwits

Retail users of the platform largely ignored the management change and instead fretted about the insider sales in the company's stock.

Roblox stock edged up 0.08% at $93.46 in Tuesday's early premarket session, and it has gained about 62% this year.

