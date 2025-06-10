Aliexpress Business Introduces Enhanced Supply Chain Suite To Support Creator Commerce

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Suite provides end-to-end support for sourcing, content creation, and distribution. With features such as per-piece wholesale pricing, no minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements, and rapid production turnaround, businesses can bring new products to market in days rather than months.

The enhanced Suite features four core capabilities specifically designed for today's distributed commerce landscape:



AI Trend Analyst: Leverages AliExpress's global consumer insights to help merchants identify high-potential, high-margin product trends in real time.

AI-Powered Visual Studio: Produces ready-to-market visuals tailored to different consumer segments under 60 seconds. In fashion, for instance, it enables automatic skin-tone adaptation, multilingual localization, image-to-video conversion, and AI-generated style variations to maximize resonance with target consumers.

Creator & Buyer Network Integration: Connects sellers with a curated network of online influencers and group buying organizers to co-launch product campaigns and expand reach through peer-driven communities. "One-Shop" Web Interface: Simplifies the sharing of curated product selections via social platforms, such as WhatsApp and Facebook, helping group buying organizers promote products directly to their networks.

"Today's commerce landscape values speed, flexibility, and community connection," said a spokesperson from AliExpress Business. "Whether you're sourcing the latest trending items, producing made-to-order goods, running your own shop, or leading group purchases, our Suite gives you enterprise-grade capabilities-without bulk commitments or long lead times."

With the increasing accessibility of e-commerce technologies, micro-entrepreneurs are now equipped with digital tools to transform their operations. This enables them to collaboratively enhance the broader retail ecosystem alongside established retailers. By catering to a diverse range of business profiles-from creators monetizing their audiences to SMEs expanding their offerings-AliExpress Business bridges the gap between product innovation and mass market reach.

Eligible participants-including creators, SMEs, and group buying organizers-can enjoy:



Easy store setup with no entry barrier, and per-unit wholesale pricing-no MOQ required

Opportunities to join official marketing campaigns hosted by AliExpress Business Free credits for AI-generated content and visuals

To explore collaboration opportunities, please reach out to our team at [email protected] .

About AliExpress Business

AliExpress Business is a dedicated business unit within AliExpress that supports millions of global wholesale transactions through AI-powered product sourcing, agile manufacturing solutions, and flexible logistics options.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 jurisdictions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

SOURCE AliExpress