Al Jazeera Urges International Intervention For Immediate Release Of Madleen Gaza Flotilla Passengers
Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera Media Network is profoundly alarmed by the imminent peril faced by those on board the Madleen Gaza flotilla, which was boarded and seized by Israeli forces in international waters off the coast of Gaza. The Network urgently called upon the international community and governments to take immediate action to guarantee their safety.
Al Jazeera categorically denounced the Israeli incursion and confiscation of the vessel, and holds the Israeli authorities entirely responsible for the welfare of its journalist, Omar Fayyad, who was reporting live during the forcible capture of the ship.
The Madleen was destined for Gaza, bearing symbolic humanitarian assistance together with distinguished international activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French Member of the European Parliament.
Al Jazeera urged the pertinent international bodies and institutions to take all necessary steps to secure the immediate protection and release of all those on board the Madleen.
The Network called for urgent measures to bring an end to Israel's breaches of international and humanitarian law. Al Jazeera reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom and calls for the rights and safety of all journalists and humanitarian workers to be safeguarded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- AB Launches On Binance
CommentsNo comment