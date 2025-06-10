Dr. B Dental Solutions Ranks #62 On Inc. Magazine's 2025 Fastest-Growing Southeast Companies List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) dental-solutions-2025-inc.png" width="300" height="157" alt="Inc Magazine Logo and Dr. B Dental Solutions Logo with #62 Ranking on Inc Fastest Growing Companies List" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Dr. B Dental Solutions ranks #62 on the 2025 INC Magazine Fastest Growing Companies Regionals List.

Innovative oral care brand earns prestigious spot with its ADA-accepted denture care system, empowering millions of Americans living with dentures.

- Jean-Paul Berland, CEO of Dr. B Dental SolutionsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. B Dental Solutions, a fast-growing leader in oral health innovation, today announced its inclusion at No. 62 on the 2025 Inc. Magazine Fastest Growing Companies List for the Southeast Region, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in 9 states that comprise the Southeast U.S. This marks a significant milestone for the Miami-based company, which has rapidly scaled its distribution and brand footprint with a complete, dentist-designed denture care system trusted by patients and professionals nationwide.The Inc. Regionals: Southeast list recognizes the most dynamic companies across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Honorees this year posted a median two-year growth rate of 114%, collectively adding over 11,000 jobs and generating $8.1 billion in regional revenue.“My dad and I started this company to prove that dentures should never hold anyone back from living life to the fullest,” said Jean-Paul Berland, CEO of Dr. B Dental Solutions.“This recognition by Inc. is powerful validation of our mission: to bring dignity, comfort, and better health to the 42 million Americans living with dentures. It belongs to our customers, our team, and the dental professionals who believe in what we do.”Founded by renowned cosmetic dentist Dr. Lorin Berland, DDS and his son Jean-Paul Berland, Dr. B Dental Solutions offers the first full-system approach to denture and oral appliance care with multiple ADA Seals of Acceptance. Its innovative product line-ranging from upgrades to traditional products like denture adhesives and disinfecting soak cleansers to totally unique inventions like their denture and mouth moist wipes, denture-safe toothpaste and ergonomic toothbrush-is sold through both direct-to-consumer and professional dental channels, including partnerships with major networks like Affordable Dentures.Each product is formulated to solve common challenges such as dry mouth, poor fit, biofilm buildup, and oral infections-issues often overlooked by mainstream oral care brands. With a growing customer base and expanded retail presence, Dr. B Dental Solutions is setting a new standard in denture care through science-backed innovation, natural ingredients, and purpose-driven leadership.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast 2025 list are available at , where readers can explore profiles of the region's top-performing private companies.About Dr. B Dental SolutionsDr. B Dental Solutions is a premium oral care company committed to improving the health, comfort, and confidence of denture and oral appliance wearers. Co-founded by cosmetic dentist Dr. Lorin Berland, DDS, and his son Jean-Paul Berland, the company is known for developing the first complete denture care system-featuring multiple products with the ADA Seal of Acceptance. Headquartered in Miami, Dr. B Dental Solutions serves both consumers and dental professionals through its e-commerce platform and nationwide B2B distribution network.Learn more at

