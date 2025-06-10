'Colors Of Life' Youth Art Exhibition Inspires Community And Supports Blood Cancer Awareness

“Colors of Life” Art Exhibition

Honoring Young Artists

Gift of Life Booth

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The“Colors of Life” art exhibition, organized by Youth for Youth, brought together the creativity and compassion of local young artists and musicians to raise awareness for blood cancer treatments. Held at the Great Neck Public Library, the event drew strong community support and welcomed more than 100 participants, filling the venue with energy, empathy, and artistic inspiration.

The exhibition featured more than 30 original artworks by 8 talented young artists, including standout contributors Yuhan Huang and Charlie Zhong. In addition to the visual art, guests were treated to stirring live music and vocal performances by local youth musicians, adding a powerful emotional resonance to the evening.

The event was supported by the Great Neck Public Library, the Gift of Life Bone Marrow Registry , and Great Neck Harmony, underscoring a collective commitment to community health and creative expression.

A highlight of the evening was a speech by Council Member Christine Liu, the first Asian-American elected to the North Hempstead Town Council. Deeply moved by the event, Liu praised the youth and organizers for their dedication.

“Be strong and courageous in whatever you do. I congratulate you and support you,” she said, adding that she is committed to helping expand the program throughout the district. Councilwoman Liu, already swabbed to be a member of the bone marrow registry, encouraged all eligible members of the community to take action, and potentially save a life.

Colors of Life not only showcased the artistic talents of Great Neck's youth, but also served as a beacon of hope and solidarity for patients and families affected by blood cancer.

Austin Jin

Youth for Youth

